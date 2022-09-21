Flamengo launches shirt for the World Cup and invites fans to choose a model

Flamengo joined the movement of big Brazilian clubs, as it launched three models of shirts for the Rubro-Negros to cheer for Brazil in the World Cup. The club launched the pieces this Tuesday (20). According to the announcement, fans of the club who have Fans Token of the Most Dear will be able to vote.

Flamengo, in partnership with Socios.com and Mercado Livre, will launch a new licensed Manto, with the colors of the country. Fans who have the $MENGO Fan Token will choose by voting on the Socios.com platform, from 17:00 on the 20/09th to 23:59 on the 24/09.

Read More: Corinthians president provokes Flamengo fans: ‘Four thousand silenced Maracanã’

Flamengo will reveal the winning model next Sunday (25th), as it will be on sale in the second half of October, exclusively at Flamengo’s official store at Mercado Livre. The super exclusive edition will have a limited number of pieces available for purchase.

Gustavo Oliveira, vice president of Communication and Marketing at Flamengo, commented on the action. “This action is another way to honor our fan who acquired the Mengão Fan Token. He will have the right to participate in the production of an official club play. Afterwards, all the fans will be able to take advantage of the excellent sales and delivery service of our partner Mercado Livre to guarantee their shirt. This is yet another example of the work that Flamengo has been doing with its commercial partners. We are giving them spectacular brand exposure. But also the engagement with the fans, the possibility of offering great experiences for the Nação Rubro-Negra”,

There will be three models available in the vote for those who have the $MENGO Fan Token. The three bear the Mais Querido shield and the yellow, blue and green colors of the Brazilian flag. Shirt 01, nicknamed “Brazil”; Shirt 02, called “Flag” and Shirt 03, the “Flasil”, uniting the name of the two Nations. T-shirt designs can also be viewed on the Socios.com app.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.