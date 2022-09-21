Flight that carried Elizabeth II’s body was the most tracked in history – 09/20/2022

09/20/2022

All eyes on the queen. The flight with Elizabeth II’s body on Tuesday was the most tracked in history, according to information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.

More than 5 million people followed the monarch’s last flight: 4.79 million watched it live on the company’s website and app, and 296,000 watched it on YouTube. The sovereign’s body was taken from Edinburgh to London last week.

The Royal Air Force plane carrying the Queen spent 1h12 in the air and landed at RAF Northolt, a military station about ten kilometers from London Heathrow Airport.

From Northolt, the queen’s coffin was taken to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s funeral will take place this Monday (19) at Westminster Abbey.

Extremely popular trip

Staff at the tracking site had an idea that the Queen’s latest air voyage would become extremely popular, so they worked to provide as much stability as possible, but the massive influx of new users proved to be a technical challenge.

“This immediate and massive spike was beyond what we had anticipated,” he wrote. Ian Petchenik, Director of Communications for Flightradar24, in a blog post. “In total, we process 76.2 million requests related to this flight alone – it’s any action by a user, such as clicking the flight icon, clicking the aircraft information in the left-hand box, or adjusting the settings.”

This action broke the previous record for the flightradar24, which had been achieved last month during the visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House, to Taiwan. The authority plane’s trip was tracked by an estimated 2.9 million people.

