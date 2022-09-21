Flora prevents Halley, Zé Bob and Pedro from entering Gonçalo’s funeral and avoids scandal: “he thinks I gave up”

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will decide to prevent the entry of Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), Pedro (Genézio de Barros) and Halley (Cauã Reymond) at the funeral of Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça) and will ask for Pimentel to redouble the mansion’s security.

The villain, who will have caused the death of the businessman, will be afraid that the trio will cause a real scandal during the wake. On the other hand, as soon as they arrive at the ranch, Halley, Zé Bob and Pedro will be stopped. Copola (Tarcísio Meira) will arrive at the exact moment and will be prevented from entering as well. He will then call Cassiano (Thiago Rodrigues) who will be inside the house.

The man will talk to Irene (Glória Menezes), who will allow the old man to enter. Outside the house, Halley will be completely disgusted. “That wretch! But if she thinks I’ve given up, she’s very wrong! I’m going to go to that wake anyway!” he will shoot, cursing Flora.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.