Fluminense discloses the backstage of Fla-Flu, and Diniz says: “It was the coolest victory of all so far” | fluminense

Two days after the 2-1 victory over Flamengo at Maracanã, Fluminense released on Tuesday afternoon the behind-the-scenes video of Fla-Flu. The video showed some of the celebration in the tricolor locker room, as well as mockery from Yago, Arias and the club with the rival, and even a “premonition” by Fernando Diniz at halftime. And the coach praised the team’s performance in a speech to the players at the end:

– The biggest training session of your lives with me was playing under the conditions you left today. Because in training without Flamengo fans, you can’t train that. Today you trained. So if we lost, we’d come out much better than we started, regardless of the 2-1 win. So congratulations to c* to everyone. It was the coolest win ever so far. Because doing what you did today when it was time to go out there, see who’s going to do it there. It’s going to be 20 years and I want to see someone do it. Making mistakes, insisting, helping each other, and Fábio taking it when he has to take it. When he’s together he takes it.

Check out the backstage of Fluminense’s victory at Fla-Flu

The images also show a “premonition” of Diniz in the locker room, encouraging players not to give up on strategy. And in the second time, the second goal scored by Nathan comes out after one minute and 23 seconds of exchange of passes, in a move that is a symbol of Dinizismo.

“Go, go, go… The second goal is going to come out, okay?”

1 of 3 Fluminense backstage — Photo: Reproduction / FluTV Fluminense backstage — Photo: Reproduction / FluTV

Fluminense played with the recent sovereignty in the classic with the phrase “O Senhor dos Fla-Flus”, and Yago and Arias also joined in the joke at the end of the game. Still on the lawn, the steering wheel repeated several times “soccer club”, provoking Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. And in the locker room, the Colombian attacking midfielder put the pile that winning “is normal” and turned the key after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil:

– The crowd says it’s normal, it’s normal. Winning Fla-Flu is normal. Thank God we won, and I think it was a good way to turn the switch after what happened.

With the victory in Fla-Flu, Fluminense overtook Flamengo and took third place in the Brasileirão with 48 points, one behind Internacional and nine away from the leader Palmeiras with 11 rounds remaining. Tricolor returns to the field on Wednesday next week, when it will receive the lantern Juventude at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Maracanã.

See the full behind-the-scenes:

