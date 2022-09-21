Formula 1 confirms Las Vegas GP early morning start – Formula 1 News

The Las Vegas Strip will host the third F1 race in the US starting next year (Photo: Reproduction)

Formula 1 released this Tuesday (20) the first version of the calendar for the 2023 season. completed in November. The two big news are the Las Vegas GP and the Qatar GP.

Las Vegas will host the third race on American soil in 2023 and will have an uncomfortable schedule for Brazilian fans. The race will be held on Saturday night on the streets of the Strip, a traditional neighborhood in the city, at 10 pm local time. At Brasilia time, the start will be given at 2 am on Sunday, November 19, and will disrupt the sleep of those who like to follow Formula 1.

The United States will have three races in 2023 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In addition to the night race in the city of Nevada, other races that should take place at dawn in Brazil are the Australian GP, ​​on April 2nd, the Chinese GP, which returns to the calendar, on April 16th, and the Japanese GP. , scheduled for the 24th of September.

The race in Las Vegas will be the penultimate race of 2023 and will take place two weeks after the São Paulo GP on November 5th. Formula 1 still visits Miami at the beginning of May and Austin, Texas, at the end of October, closing three races in the United States.

