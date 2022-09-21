Four men attacked by bees after truck hits pole and cars in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

A truck carrying beer cans overturned in the Our Lady of Carmo Avenue , at the Zion district at South-Central Region of Belo Horizonte in the morning of this Wednesday (21).

The accident happened in direction centeraround 6:20 am, almost on the corner of Colombia street, and the vehicle still hit a pole and three cars. Most of the load was spread over the sidewalk.

According to the Fire Department, the vehicle was descending the MGC-356 and, near Ponteio Lar Shopping, possible brake failure, and the driver lost control of the steering.

With the impact, a power transformer exploded and the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) was called. There was also a diesel leak on the runway.

The Fire Department and the Military Police (PM) were called.

2 of 2 Accident happened towards Centro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Accident happened in the direction of Centro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Because of the accident, bees attacked the driver of one of the cars, a pedestrian and two soldiers, that were taken to the John XXIII Emergency Hospital. The driver had anaphylactic shock, a strong reaction to the stings, and had to use a cannula to breathe. The unit does not report on the health status of patients.

military used special clothes to protect yourself from stings of insects.

At 10:50 am, the sense Rio de Janeiro at Our Lady of Carmo Avenue It was released.

Because of the accident, at least five bus lines were affected.

They were allowed to detour for the Raja Gabaglia Avenue.

2104 (Nova Gameleira / BH Shopping);

(Nova Gameleira / BH Shopping); 3050 (Diamante Station / Hospitals / Via BH Shopping);

(Diamante Station / Hospitals / Via BH Shopping); 3055 (Barreiro Station / Savassi / Via BH Shopping);

(Barreiro Station / Savassi / Via BH Shopping); 5106 (Bandeirantes / BH Shopping);

(Bandeirantes / BH Shopping); 9250 (Caetano Furquim / Nova Cintra / Via Savassi).