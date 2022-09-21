France Football creates Scrates Prize to celebrate social projects

This Wednesday, the renowned French magazine France Football announced on their social networks the creation of a social award, to be part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony. The choice of the name of the award was made in honor of one of the greatest idols in the history of Corinthians: Socrates.

“L’Équipe is partnering with Peace and Sport to create a social award as part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony: the Socrates Award,” the magazine published on its Facebook account. twitter – see full post below.

According to France Football, the Sócrates Award seeks to show the best solidarity actions carried out by players. The award seeks to recognize achievements in favor of social inclusion, people in precarious situations, victims of conflicts and also the development of the environment.

The name of Sócrates was chosen by the French magazine for the outstanding performance of the player in the Corinthian Democracy. The movement took place in the 1980s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil, where Corinthians underwent several structural changes, with all club employees gaining the same weight in the decisions taken. From signings, rosters to internal rules were decided democratically.

The award winner will be evaluated by a jury that will include the directors of the Peace and Sport, an organization that brings together pacification projects in sport. In addition to them, the evaluation panel will have the participation of Raí, who is the younger brother of Sócrates and world champion with Brazil in 1994.

“Socrates always believed in the power of mobilization and transformation through sport, to make society more egalitarian. He demonstrated this as a player with his fight for the redemocratization of Brazil during the revolutionary experience of Corinthian democracy”, said Raí, who was quoted in the communiqué.

The French magazine is responsible for delivering the Ballon d’Or, one of the most respected awards in football around the world, which elects the best players of the season. The Socrates Prize will become part of the ceremony, which will be held on October 17, in Paris, France.

