French electric Renault Captur becomes Mitsubishi ASX

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance produced one more product together, once again in the European market, where the Renault Captur became a Mitsubishi ASX.

Made in Spain, the European Mitsubishi ASX will logically be made by Renault and will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, as well as micro-hybrid and pure gasoline.

The “new” ASX follows in the footsteps of the European Mitsubishi Colt, which is a Renault Clio made in Turkey.

Visually, the ASX kept almost the entire look of the Captur, except for the grille with chrome accents and diamond logo, as well as slight changes to the bumper.

On the sides, appliqués next to the mechanical identification are present on the ASX, while the rear has only the identification of the Japanese brand, being basically the same thing as the French one.

Inside, more Renault, with digital and multimedia cluster with vertical screen, air conditioning with commands similar to the Duster, electronic parking brake, same standard Renault steering wheel with the Mitsubishi logo pasted on and the rest are the same as the Captur.

Unlike the Brazilian Captur, the French one is made on the slightly smaller CMF-B modular platform, and is also equipped with a 1.3 TCe (H5Ht) engine with 156 horsepower, in addition to a 1.0 TCe (H4Dt) with 115 horsepower, and hybrid versions. and plug-in hybrid.

With LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels, among others, the Mitsubishi ASX by Renault can confuse many people in Europe.

Is here? Would it work? Mitsubishi has the Outlander Sport, a reimagining of the ASX, which was recently withdrawn from the market.

Renault makes the Captur in Paraná, but on the basis of the Duster. In a twist, the same could happen, but the operations are independent, with Mitsubishi being under the control of HPE.

Now, as for the next L200, we will see that these agreements continue, because basically it will use the platform of the next Frontier, to be made in Argentina.

Mitsubishi ASX 2022 – Photo gallery