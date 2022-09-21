“Friend of the jaguar” by Marília bought millionaire properties

The wider financial life, even that of Marília Mendonça herself, is among the reasons that made the singer’s friends suspicious of Gabriel Ramalho a little before she discovered a financial hole caused by him in her accounts. He was one of the names that supported the eternal Queen of Sofrência at the beginning of her career and, therefore, when she achieved success, he started to earn 10% on top of the sertaneja career out of loyalty. While he was by Marília’s side, Gabriel acquired some properties and the details the LeoDias column now reveals.

In April 2018, Gabriel bought a lot in Jardins Atenas, in Goiânia, for R$390,000, where a residential townhouse was built with a total built area of ​​466.80m², valued at just over R$1.1 million. In April 2021, he pledged the property as collateral for a R$500,000 loan from Santander. In March of this year, the property was sold for R$ 2.8 million.

In February 2021, Gabriel Ramalho bought a residential townhouse for R$2.5 million in Alphaville Flamboyant, in Goiânia. He gave the property as collateral for a loan of just over R$1.3 million from Santander.

In March 2021, Gabriel bought a lot, also in Jardins Atenas, for R$415,000. In January 2019, Gabriel bought a commercial room in Jardim Goiás, in Goiânia, for R$94,000. The property was sold in April of this year, for R$ 220 thousand.

Gabriel Ramalho had no academic training

Marília and Gabriel maintained a relationship in which he had a 10% share in everything the singer earned, including her contract with the record company. Gabriel Ramalho did not have any academic training, but still Marília trusted him fully and he had a power of attorney to represent her.

She always wanted to do it this way for the support he received early in his career, but what she didn’t count on is that even helping him for so many years, he would be able to make the detours he did.

After Marília Mendonça’s death, Gabriel Ramalho appealed to the Labor Court and asked for R$9 million in labor funds, trying to create the false idea that he was a simple Marília employee.

As revealed by our report, the discovery of a financial breach caused by Gabriel came from the suspicions of people close to the singer, including friends of music. He was keen to flaunt his luxurious life, which included, in addition to real estate, his car collection. Today he lives in the United States and keeps some of these cars in a warehouse in Brazil.

The column had access to some videos in which some of Gabriel’s sports cars appear. He is a drift driver and has cars from premium brands like BMW.

Despite the warnings from her friends, Marília, at first, resisted believing in the possibility that Gabriel had caused a breach in her accounts. Marília discovered the truth during the pandemic. Unable to perform due to restrictions on agglomerations, she turned to her financial investments to support her band, which was out of work. When accessing part of the money applied to help the team, the singer came across a hole.

