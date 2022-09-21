From Plano 100 to judicial recovery, what happened?

Rossi Residencial (RSID3) announced, on the night of this Monday (19), that it has filed a request for judicial recovery in the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Reorganization of the district of the capital of the State of São Paulo.

The creator of Plano 100, which revolutionized real estate financing for the middle class and was once one of the largest in Brazil, is now struggling to escape bankruptcy.

On the stock market, the repercussion of the news led its shares to fall almost 20%, but losses were minimized throughout the afternoon and its shares closed with a drop of just under 10%.

Plan 100 Revolution

With a market practically at a standstill, at the beginning of the 90’s, Rossi innovated by launching direct financing for its customers. Their marketing campaign titled “Plan 100” was a success.

To give you an idea, in 1992, Rossi was responsible for about 50% of real estate launches in the city of São Paulo.

The modality consisted of dividing the payment of the units into a hundred installments, with the company allocating its resources according to the flow of installments.

This was the alternative found at the time to circumvent the difficulties of selling properties to the middle class.

“Plan 100 was a great revolution in the market. In the nineties, it was very difficult to get real estate financing. The interest rate was expensive and there was the risk of the property, since the Fiduciary Alienation Law did not yet exist”, contextualizes Henrique Alves, superintendent of incorporation at QGDI. “Before that, in the event of customer default, construction companies had difficulty getting the properties sold back”.

Copied Rossi model

Rossi, according to Alves, innovated by creating a model of direct tables, which was later copied by a large part of the sector.

Plan 100 consisted of eight down payment installments, thirty monthly installments, twelve upon delivery of the keys and the remainder paid in installments upon delivery. With this, the construction company guaranteed the amount necessary to fund its projects, without the risk of large losses.

“Before that, either the person was looking for a very expensive real estate loan, and difficult to access, or the person had to pay all the installments before handing over the keys. This created a lot of delay and discontent”, contextualizes Alves.

The construction company, with its business model, managed to start a national expansion, going to regions such as the Northeast, Midwest and South. Afterwards, he went to the interior of São Paulo, with emphasis on the regions of Campinas and Sumaré.

Thus, in the 1990s, Rossi began a path that construction companies only began to tread after 2006, after their respective IPOs.

“With its business model, it has become, if not the biggest, one of the biggest Brazilian developers”, says the specialist.

Middle class was part of Rossi’s problem

If financing for the middle class was Rossi’s differential in the past, it was also, to a large extent, the reason for the construction company’s demise.

This is because the middle class is the most affected in times of crisis, as they end up having a more compromised budget, either because of inflation or the risk of losing their jobs.

“Those who work with this class, and it was the large sector in which Rossi operated, end up suffering more, as they are the most susceptible to cancellations (delivery of the acquired property)”, explains Alves.

Excluded from government programs, the people who make up this layer of society end up being more exposed to fluctuations in the macroeconomic scenario.

On the other hand, in the Casa Verde Amarela program (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida), aimed at the lower classes, the problem is smaller, as the financing is subsidized by the government and the rates are fixed.

“The middle class pays full market interest, while the lower class has access to subsidies. The upper class, in turn, does not need bank financing, paying with their own resources”, details the QGDI superintendent.

Path to judicial recovery

The construction company’s financial problems have worsened since the 2015 crisis – and the company began its economic-financial balancing process, which resulted in judicial recovery, at the end of 2017.

In the midst of this, cancellations in the sector soared.

Furthermore, the very business model that propelled Rossi, Plano 100, had already become obsolete, when bank loans gained strength.

“When there was the advent of the Fiduciary Alienation Law, banks began to provide more financing, which became more accessible. In addition to financing for eight years, like the one offered by Rossi, the banks started to offer financing with a term of 30 years”, comments the specialist.

“The model, which was innovative, is no longer so attractive. Although the law came into force in 1997, this happened mainly from 2005 onwards, as it took a while for banks to create instruments to carry out financing”, he explains.

Operating leverage and economic crisis worsen situation

Finally, Rossi’s situation got even worse, precisely because of its initial ambition – the company’s aggressive expansion later began to become a problem, something that was also general in the sector.

“These companies began to look for new areas of operation, but this proved to be difficult. The construction sector, mainly focused on the middle and upper classes, is not a scale business, but a project by project”, defines Ygor Altero, real estate analyst at XP Investimentos.

According to the specialist, Rossi sought partnerships to work in new regions, but later, “lost a little hand in the works”, without being able to follow the operations.

“This created a major cost problem, with budget overruns,” says Altero.

In addition, he added, these companies, which were in the middle and high-income segment, tried to navigate the moment of implementation of Minha Casa Minha Vida – with Rossi Ideal, for example. “However, the low-income sector is also a totally different niche and this adventure also ended up having obstacles”, says the XP analyst.

downfall

Rossi herself, in her judicial recovery document, assumes that these were, to a large extent, the reasons for her downfall.

“As of 2015, the Brazilian real estate sector entered a significant downward curve, due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario and political instability”, detailed the company.

Furthermore, the increase in the basic interest rate, inflationary pressure, the devaluation of the exchange rate and the increase in the unemployment rate had a brutal impact on the real economy and on the real estate development activity.

“The market reversal directly affected Grupo Rossi, which had a high exposure to the low- and middle-income sectors and a financial leverage that was incompatible with the future perspective of cash generation arising from the scenario that was being installed”, he pointed out.

Sigh before judicial recovery

Even managing to refinance part of its debts at the end of 2020, which was well evaluated by analysts, the effort was not enough.

With a net debt of R$594.5 million at the end of the second quarter of this year, and a cash position of only R$4.5 million, the company could no longer sustain itself. Thus, there was nothing left to do but ask for judicial recovery.

