Funeral Cave of Pharaoh Ramses II Discovered ‘By Chance’

A team of Israeli archaeologists discovered a burial cave full of rare objects that belonged to the time of Pharaoh Ramesses II, one of the most powerful and influential leaders of Ancient Egypt. The site was found in Palmachim National Park, south of Tel Aviv, capital of Israel.

The cave was found by chance when a rock fell from the ceiling after a tractor collided with the structure. The result of the shock was the revelation of a land where ceramics from the end of the Bronze Age, dated to 3,000 years, were kept.

According to officials who helped investigate the site, the find “looks like something out of an Indiana Jones movie” due to the vast amount of funeral offerings found. Objects were used at that time to accompany the deceased on their final journey.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime find!”, said Eli Yannai, an expert with the Egypt Antiquities Authority. “The cave can provide a concrete image of Late Bronze Age burial customs.”

In addition to discovering dozens of ceramic vessels, including cooking pots and clay lamps that still held the burnt wicks, archaeologists found an unidentified human skeleton in the cave.

Other discoveries

O Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities from Egypt announced the discovery of 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues dating back more than 2,500 years. The relics were found in the archaeological site of Saqqara and exposed at the foot of the Pyramid of Djoser, considered a UNESCO heritage site.

According to a ministry post on Facebook, the sarcophagi have well-preserved mummies inside. The statues are bronze and represent deities worshiped at the time, such as Anubis, Amon Min, Isis, Ozir, Bastet, Neftrom and Huhour.