Futures Ibovespa operates between losses and gains, on a day marked by Fed and Copom decisions; dollar has a slight decline

The Ibovespa futures, after opening slightly lower, in the pre-market this Wednesday (21), started to operate slightly positive. At 9:35 am, the contract of the main Brazilian index rose 0.11%, to 113,510 points, in line with what is seen in the United States.

The day before, however, the Ibovespa advanced while, abroad, the American indices fell in a more attenuated way.

In New York, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose 0.37% and 0.34%, respectively. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, is up 0.15%.

Investors there are cautious with the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, its acronym in English) regarding the American interest rate, scheduled to be released this afternoon.

The market consensus, so far, is for a 75 basis point increase in fed fundswith the rate going in the range of 3% to 3.25% – but there are those who believe that Federal Reserve directors could surprise and raise the rate by 100 points.

The US treasury bond maturing in two years operates stable, at 3.957%, and the ten-year bond retreats 3.5 points, at 3.538%.

Read too:

“International stock markets are dawning slightly positive as investors await the Federal Reserve’s decision and geopolitical tensions escalate in Europe. The market is currently pricing the US benchmark interest rate up 75 basis points. Therefore, a higher-than-expected increase could catalyze a new generalized selling movement on global stock exchanges”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

Analysts at the brokerage also highlight the news that Vladimir Putin has mobilized new troops to march to Ukraine and reiterated the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

“The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict increases the risk aversion of the financial markets and boosts the US dollar even more”, recalls the broker.

Ibovespa Futuro and the dollar

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other currencies of developed countries, advanced 0.46%, to 110.71 points, and reached new highs again, surpassing levels not seen for 20 years.

Against the real, the US currency, however, retreated 0.14%, to R$5.144 on purchases and R$5.145 on sale.

European indices operate in the green. Germany’s DAX rose 0.02% and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.09%. The UK’s FTSE is up 0.88%, as is the eurozone-wide STOXX 600 up 0.51%.

In Asia, the main indexes closed down. Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.36% and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.87%. Mainland China’s Shanghai dropped 0.17% and Hong Kong’s HSI 1.79%.

“China ended lower with the prospect of new pressures from the real estate sector. Hong Kong’s monetary authority will need to keep pace with rising US interest rates to keep its exchange rate tied to the dollar. As a result, market participants are beginning to speculate that the move could further affect the demand for real estate financing”, contextualizes XP.

Iron ore dropped 0.9% at the port of Dalian, at $99.79 a tonne. Brent crude, however, rides on geopolitical tensions and rises 2.28% to $92.68 a barrel.

Interest rates operate waiting for Fed and Copom

In Brazil, the yield curve operates close to stability, but with a downward trend. The DIs for 2023 have their rate retreating one basis point, to 13.77%, as well as those for 2025, which go to 11.87%. DIs yields for 2027 and 2029 both lose two points, at 11.51% and 11.61%. On the long end, the DI for 2031 goes to 11.70%.

“In Brazil, a highlight was the meeting of the monetary policy committee of the BCB (Copom). The data since the last meeting were, in our view, from neutral to positive for the inflation outlook. The drop in current inflation and more stable inflation expectations suggest a more benign scenario. However, stronger-than-expected domestic demand and a still tight labor market could dampen disinflation ahead.”

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It continued with a slight increase yesterday, but we are still consolidating without breaking the extremities that will define a new stronger and more directional movement. Support: 109,000 points; resistance: 114,200 points.”

Dollar

“Two days of strong selling movement, but without confirming new trend movement. We continue to wait for a breakout to confirm the strength of the trend. Support: 5,100; stamina: 5,300 points.”

Related