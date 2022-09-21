Gasoline price comparison is ‘simplistic’, say experts

Marcílio de Moraes and Mariana Costa – EM

The comparison of the price of gasoline in Brazil with the amount paid in the United Kingdom, made by President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday, was considered simplistic and not entirely appropriate by experts heard by the State of Minas. For them, although the comparison of the nominal value is not wrong, it does not take into account factors such as the cost of living in each of the countries, the average income and the impact of the product on the budget of English and Brazilian families.

The discussion came with a post by the president on a social network in front of a gas station in London, England, where he traveled for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “I’m here in London, England. The price of gasoline: 1.61 pounds (sterling). This gives approximately R$ 9.70 a liter. That is, practically double the average of many states in Brazil. So gasoline is a reality, one of the cheapest in the world. A hug to all of Brazil. It is the Brazilian government working for you,” he said.

The economist at Valor Investimentos, Paulo Duarte, explains that there is an adjustment that is made when comparing prices between countries, called Purchasing Power Parity. “The English worker who buys gasoline in pounds receives his salary also in that currency. When we analyze the weight of this cost in English families, we have to compare the average income, per capita, or the average minimum wage of this family with that of a Brazilian family, in order to make this comparison. Thus, we were able to understand whether this product is more or less relevant from one family to another.”

To make the comparison correctly, according to the economist, using Purchasing Power Parity, one must look at the minimum wage in the UK and the price of a liter of petrol there. “And see if gasoline occupies, in percentage terms, a greater or lesser volume in the average consumption basket of families.” The professor and collaborator of Denarius in the Projects area at Fipecafi, Fabio Sobreira, says that it is normal to compare prices in dollars. “But you have to compare the cost of living in each country. Comparing the price of one dollar for fuel here in Brazil is different from the same price in the United States or Europe because the cost of living is different.”

He says that comparing prices at the fuel pump in two countries, like the one made by the president, is not a mistake. However, the professor warns that it is necessary to take some factors into consideration. “There is the Big Mac index, which compares the price of hamburgers worldwide. Through it, it is possible to know how much a Big Mac is sold for, in general. If in a certain country it is more expensive, probably the cost of living in that country is higher.”

Duarte also cites the index, which he says is used to try to compare common items and their price, in dollars, in each country. “But when you look at this index, you don’t take into account per capita income in the country or the minimum wage.” Sobreira agrees and points out that to compare the cost of any product in the economy, the ideal is to have as a basis, for example, the local minimum wage, the local cost of living and its impact on family income.

“Therefore, it is a simplistic comparison to say, for example, that the cost of gasoline here in Brazil is below one dollar a liter, while in Europe it is above. Comparatively speaking, with what we have of empirical and easily accessible data, it’s cheaper here. But, if you are going to compare how much gasoline represents in the cost of living of the citizen of that country, it is necessary to take into account other factors that are more difficult to calculate, such as the minimum wage and the cost of living in the country.”

The economist also recalls that when we do this type of analysis, we need to think about other nuances. “How much fuel is included in the consumption basket of a typically British family? This also takes into account the habits of each country. Do they use the car as much as they do here in Brazil? Do they have more efficient public transport?” he asks.

Measures for Sobreira, taking into account the cost of living in Brazil and England, gasoline would weigh less on an English family’s budget. “However, if we only compare price, in dollars, Europeans are paying more for oil and energy because of the crisis. Here we are paying less for government incentives and temporary tax relief. We have cheaper gasoline compared to other countries. Some countries, mainly in Europe, have gasoline that is very expensive, compared in dollars, than Brazilian gasoline.”

Paulo Duarte also states that the price of fuel practiced in Brazil is currently influenced by measures taken by the government. “Without going into details about the reasons, but the government has cut taxes and this cut will be temporary. Especially because this has a big weight on the government budget and it cannot keep a cut of this magnitude forever.”

“It is obvious that the president uses this in his favor because it is a number that favors the Brazilian economy”, says Sobreira. In addition to tax incentives, mainly ICMS, he also mentions the transfer by Petrobras. “There is also pressure that the government itself has been putting on Petrobras and distributors to quickly pass on oil price reductions to refineries, gas stations and for domestic consumption.” “The war between Russia and Ukraine has also disrupted the European Union and ends up making all types of energy more expensive on the continent”, he emphasizes.

Although the nominal dollar value of gasoline is now lower in Brazil than in the United Kingdom, the relative advantage disappears when wages are considered and Brazilian consumers have to spend a higher percentage of their income to fuel their vehicles. A survey by the company GlobalPetrolPrices.com, on September 12, with 170 countries, shows Brazil in 34th place in the ranking of nations with the lowest value of a liter of gasoline, while the United Kingdom is in 156th. In nominal terms, gasoline in Brazil cost R$ 0.99, while the British paid R$ 1.959, but when purchasing capacity is considered, the positions are reversed.

Considering the real and sterling exchange rates on the date of the survey, the lowest salary paid in Brazil is US$ 237.64 and in the United Kingdom, US$ 1,778.40. Thus, when filling the vehicle with 50 liters, the Brazilian driver pays US$ 49.50 and the English driver, US$ 97.95, but at the end of the month, the expense of this volume of fuel will represent 5.5% of the salary. English minimum, while the Brazilian will have disbursed 20.8% of the lowest amount paid in the country. That is, although gasoline is cheaper in Brazil, the commitment of income to fuel is 3.7 times greater than in the UK.

According to the ranking by GlobalPetrolPrices.com, on average, a liter of gasoline is sold at US$ 1.33, while the cheapest gasoline is sold in Venezuela, with a liter of fuel worth US$ 0.022 and the most expensive is found in Hong Kong, where the driver spends $2,967. In the ranking, GlobalPetrolPrices.com notes that the survey considers official data and updated from updated values. In addition, it highlights that the large price difference between countries is due to different taxes and subsidies imposed on fuels. “The richest countries have higher prices, while poor countries and producers and exporters have considerably lower prices. The United States represents an exception”, says a text that explains the ranking of gasoline values.

Petrobras reduces diesel by 5.8%



Petrobras announced yesterday a reduction of 5.8% or R$ 0.30 in the price of diesel sold to distributors. The amount charged will increase from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89 per liter. The state-owned company also informed that the new values ​​will be valid from today. The prices of other fuels do not change. The last change in the price of diesel took place on August 12, when it dropped from R$5.41 to R$5.19 at refineries. The highest value of the fuel was registered in June, at R$ 5.61.

According to the state-owned company, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$4.67, on average, to R$4.40 for each liter sold at the pump. This calculation takes into account the mandatory mixture of 90% of diesel A and 10% of biodiesel for the composition of the diesel that arrives at gas stations.

Although it still registers a 146% increase in prices since 2020, the price of diesel has started to drop at the pump. Research released by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) last week shows the average value of a liter of diesel at R$ 6.84 – a reduction of 0.58% over the previous week.

When comparing nominal gasoline prices in the United Kingdom and Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro is not committed to the criteria necessary for the statement to be made in the most correct way, considering income and cost of living standards. The president tries to call for him to reduce fuel prices, but the drop in the value at gas stations was caused by a PEC passed in Congress, at the expense of the state coffers and benefiting only Brazilians who have cars. It has limited effect on government approval ratings. For the population as a whole, the reduction in the value of diesel oil draws more attention, which impacts the prices of everything transported on highways in Brazil.