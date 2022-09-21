German producer inflation reaches 45.8% in August and hits record

Germany’s producer price index (PPI) jumped 45.8% in August compared to the same month in 2021, according to data published this Tuesday by Destatis, as the country’s statistics agency is known.

The result was well above the expectations of analysts interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, which projected a rise of 37.9%. It was the biggest advance in an annual comparison ever recorded by the historical series.

The annual rate of PPI accelerated from 37.2% in July. Compared to the previous month, the index rose 7.9% in August. It was also the biggest increase from one month to the next ever recorded in the historical series. Experts had expected an increase of 1.6% in the monthly comparison.

Energy

According to Destatis, energy prices in the country – which rose 139.0% compared to August 2021 and 20.4% compared to last July – were decisive for the increase. The advances occurred mainly due to the rise in natural gas and electricity, which had increases of more than 200% compared to the same period in 2021.

Europe has been facing an energy crisis, with Russia, the continent’s biggest supplier of natural gas, cutting its supply in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the war in Ukraine.

According to data from Destatis, electricity distributors had to pay 278.3% more than in August 2021, while customers with special contracts saw prices rise by 195.6%.

For small commercial customers, who frequently enter into tariff contracts, the rise in electricity bills reached 12.9%. In the comparison between August and July, electricity prices increased by 26.4% for all customers.

Natural gas prices at distribution rose 209.4% in August, while plants had to pay 269.1% more for fuel than a year earlier. In all customer groups, natural gas was 24.6% more expensive compared to July 2022.

Mineral oil derivatives prices were up 37.0% from August 2021 and down 3.2% from July 2022. Light heating oil prices doubled from August 2021 (+104.0 %), fuel increased by 27.3%.

intermediate goods

The prices of intermediate goods rose 17.5% compared to August 2021. Compared to July 2022, the readjustment was only 0.1%. The main reason for the increase in prices in this category was the increase in metals, which was +19.9%. Already the prices of metallic steels and ferroalloys increased 20.9% compared to August 2021. For non-ferrous, the annualized can reached 16.9%

Prices for basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds are up 32.9% from August 2021.

(With information from Dow Jones Newswires)

