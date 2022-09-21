Germany nationalizes Uniper gas business group to try to guarantee supply

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Germany nationalizes Uniper gas business group to try to guarantee supply 0 Views

“The state will do everything possible to always keep companies stable on the market,” said the German Economy Minister.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

CAIXA announces new benefits for women

Recently, the Federal Savings Bank announced expansion measures aimed at aid for women. Among them …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved