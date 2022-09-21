Germany nationalizes Uniper gas business group to try to guarantee supply

“The state will do everything possible to always keep companies stable on the market,” said the German Economy Minister.

Reuters – Germany confirmed the nationalization of gas importing company Uniper at a cost of 8 billion euros ($7.9 billion) on Wednesday, as it struggles to secure energy supplies after Russia cut off supplies. .

Nationalizing Germany’s biggest Russian gas importer is the second move in a week by the government in Berlin to take control of an energy company facing a winter crisis.

Uniper, whose shares were about 18.97% lower at 3.38 euros at 0710 GMT, burned its cash buying alternative supplies after Moscow cut off gas flow to Germany, triggering a 15-year state rescue package. billion euros in July.

But it soon became clear that the bailout was not enough to cover Uniper’s mounting losses and Germany will now inject another 8 billion euros, in part by buying the Finnish company Fortum for 1.70 euros a share.

Fortum shares rose around 12% to 13.50 euros.

After completing a capital increase and purchase of Fortum shares, which excludes the Finnish company’s subscription rights, Germany will own 99% of Uniper, the Economy Ministry said.

“The state – that’s what we’re showing now – will do everything possible to always keep companies stable in the market,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters.

Germany took control of a Russian-owned oil refinery that supplies 90% of the capital’s fuel on Friday, putting a Rosneft unit under the umbrella of the industry regulator and taking over the Schwedt plant.

Under the agreement with Fortum on Uniper, the Finnish company will receive a €4 billion loan from the parent and will be released from its €4 billion guarantee it had given to Uniper earlier this year, Fortum said.

“We are investing in Uniper with 8 billion shares and we are effectively buying Fortum. Let me say it again: Fortum is losing all of its equity investment as a result,” said Habeck.

The government of Finland, which has a 50.76% stake in Fortum, said it would have to live with the deal.

Fortum said in March 2020 that it had made investments worth €6.5 billion to obtain a 69.6% stake in Uniper. It later increased its stake to 80%, which it held until the July dilution.

For years, Fortum contributed significantly to the Finnish state budget through dividends, and the mounting losses it accumulated through its German subsidiary put the government under heavy public pressure.

In the second quarter alone, Fortum lost 9.1 billion euros due to Uniper’s losses in the gas trade.

