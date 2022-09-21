Globo announces guest commentators for the World Cup; see how the coverage will be | world Cup

THE world Cup and Globo have been together since 1970, and 2022 will be no different. The station prepared extensive coverage for the Qatar World Cup, with 500 professionals involved and well-known names for broadcasts and programs on TV Globo, sportv and ge .

The current number 10 of Flamengo, Diego Ribas, will reinforce the team of the station. A side for Corinthians and the women’s team, Tamires will also be on the commentators team, as well as former midfielder Formiga and striker Cristiane. Five-time champion Roque Júnior will broadcast the games in Brazil on TV Globo alongside Ana Thaís Matos, Maestro Júnior and Galvão Bueno.

– It is a plural Cup, with many faces. Every privilege requires a lot of responsibility. Today I feel very privileged and very happy with my trajectory – says Ana Thaís, who will be the first woman to comment on Brazilian national team games on open TV at a World Cup.

Former players D’Alessandro, Fred, Hernanes and Kleberson join the team that already has Caio Ribeiro, Roger Flores, Fábio Jr., Grafite, Paulo Nunes and Richarlyson. Another novelty is the presence of the coach of Avaí, Lisca, in the broadcasts dedicated to the globoplaywhich will be commanded by Tiago Leifert.

São Paulo’s idol, former striker Aloísio Chulapa will also reinforce the sportv schedule. He will be alongside Magno Navarro and Igor Rodrigues in Tá na Copa, which will close the days on channel nights during the World Cup.

Hernanes, who will be on sportv’s programs and broadcasts, was at the event to publicize Globo’s coverage this Tuesday, in São Paulo, and spoke about expectations for the World Cup.

– My head is still in smoke, because it’s hard to interpret all these moments. I thought I was living again. I was in Italy until yesterday and I’ve been following the entire debate from there. I experienced this emotion of being on a list (for the World Cup) and seeing again this debate of who is going and who is not going to make me relive that emotion. Now, one more important list. Coming here and seeing all these faces is a great honor.

Joana Thimoteo, director of Sports Events at Globo, highlighted the breadth of the broadcaster’s coverage.

– We are saying that we have 500 people involved in this entire delivery. Part of this group going to Qatar and part staying. I think what matters is that the vision is unique. We have 500 people involved in this project, showing the size of our responsibility and the amount of effort we are putting into it.

The Sports director, Renato Ribeiro, highlighted the long relationship between the World Cup and Globo in Brazil.

– For us, it generates a great responsibility. Since 1970, Globo has been responsible for this passion for the World Cup. Anyone under 50 doesn’t know what a World Cup is without Globo. We helped build this and now you have the opportunity to build another chapter of this beautiful story. Nothing compares to a World Cup, capable of attracting the attention of millions of people at the same time.

Globo’s Sports Editorial Director, Gustavo Maria, highlighted the mission of the company’s journalists when participating in coverage of this size.

– Technology plays on our side. Our 16 teams can go live from anywhere in Qatar. Our plan is to provide very intense coverage, both on Globo, on sportv and on ge. The mission of coverage is to complement the broadcasts, to tell stories live, in the reports. We have to be present in the news, in the programs, in the transmissions. We have to multiply this team of 16 reporters to be live all day, with our team from ge telling the stories. This team of reporters from ge has the mission of telling behind the scenes, what those who are here are not seeing.

At the globoplay, it will be possible to watch the 64 games from different angles, not only through the traditional camera, as people are used to – that is, you will be able to see the plays from the angle you prefer. Every game will still have a 60-minute compact, which will be available to be watched at any time, not just live.

Tiago Leifert will narrate the matches, alongside coach Lisca, Fernanda Colombo, at Central do Apito, and performance analyst Thomaz Freitas.

– This Cup will be by your side, within reach, in front of you – wherever and whenever you want – whether at Globo, at ge, on sportv or on globoplay. Our mission is to offer this quality content in the most convenient way possible – said Gustavo Poli, Globo’s Director of Programs and Digital Content for Sport.

The last Galvão Cup on Globo

One of the greatest sports narrators in the history of Brazilian television, Galvão Bueno will say goodbye to the narrations on Globo after the competition in Qatar and will end a cycle that began at the company in 1981.

“I’m going to live the emotion of the last World Cup and I’m not going to do anything else on any television as long as it’s not something on Globo”, said the narrator.

– We are talking so that I can stay a little longer doing some specific things. There is no signed contract, we are talking. It will not be narration. I don’t narrate anymore. But a program here, a little participation there, an invitation to talk nonsense at the Olympics… Something along those lines – declared Galvão.

The narrator spoke during the presentation event of Globo’s work in Qatar and did not hide the emotion of saying goodbye to the world championships after so many years.