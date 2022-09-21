“Globo” asks the government to renew TV for 15 years

Deadline to renew concession expires on October 5; Bolsonaro has already said that broadcaster may face “difficulties”

THE TV Globo asked this Tuesday (20.Sep.2022) the Ministry of Communications to renew the TV concession for another 15 years on its channels in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Recife and Brasília.

The concession for the broadcasting services of the station expires on October 5, when it turns 15 – after the 1st round of elections. The last renovation for the company was made in 2008, during the government of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In note, the Globe stated that he was complying with the deadlines and complying with legal requirements by submitting the renewal application and all necessary documents to the federal government.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already given signs that he might not renew the concession. In an interview with Radio Tupithe Chief Executive spoke in “difficulties” that TV Globo could face to get the renewal.

“Globo’s concession is renewed right after the 1st round of this year’s elections. And for my part, for everyone, you have to be up to date. […] We’re not going to harass anyone, we’re just going to enforce the legislation for these concession renewals. We have information that they are going to have difficulties.”he said.

Watch (2min40s):

The company is the target of constant attacks by the president. Its supporters often call the station a “Garbage Globe” on social media and in pro-government demonstrations. Read more about:

Communications Minister Fábio Faria has also spoken about the renewal of the TV Globo. In an interview with Power 360Faria said that the criterion for the concession would be “100% technical” and that there wouldn’t be a “political criterion”.

At the time, the minister said that Bolsonaro had not spoken to him about the matter. “Only when they file in will we know if everything is ok or not to proceed”declared.

Understand

Concessions to operate open television channels last for 15 years. The holder of the grant requests the renewal to the Ministry of Communications, which forwards an opinion to the Planalto Palace. The Presidency sends its position to Congress, which has the final word on whether or not to renew.

Despite the declaration, Bolsonaro has no decision-making power over this and other concessions. Under the law, the president only nominates a position by means of a decree, but the final word still rests with Congress.

O Power 360 contacted the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Communications to talk about the renewal of the concession, but received no response until the publication of this report.

Here is the full text of Globo’s note released on September 20, 2022:

“Globo filed today with the Broadcasting Secretariat of the Ministry of Communications the request for renewal of the concession of TV Globo channels in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Recife and Brasília. Obeying the deadline and complying with the legal requirements, the application for renewal of the grants and all the necessary documents were delivered”.