Globo’s counting head dies at 55 and wins tribute on TV

At the end of ‘SP2’, TV news broadcast by Globo in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, presenter José Roberto Burnier paid tribute to his colleague Wagner Vallim.

The head of investigation at the channel’s São Paulo headquarters died of a massive heart attack at the age of 55. He leaves a wife and two children. He had been at Globo for 19 years. Before, he worked at SBT and Jovem Pan.

“Throughout his career, he lived up to a fundamental premise of journalism,” said Burnier. “He was always very strict in checking the information.”

The anchor also praised the human side of the journalist. “Wagner Vallim had a heart incapable of holding grudges. He was, after all, a sweet soul.”

The veteran said that Tuesday (20) was “an especially sad day for Globo’s journalism”. He sympathized with the journalist’s family and those who enjoyed “his company and partnership”.

According to friends, Wagner Vallim leaves as a legacy the value of the tireless search for the truth of the facts. In times of fake news, your job of confirming information before it goes live has become even more important.




Dejected, José Roberto Burnier lamented the loss of Wagner Vallim

Photo: Playback/TV



Vallim in his work environment at Globo: rigor when checking information to honor journalism

Photo: reproduction

