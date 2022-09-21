Google gains option to remove your personal data from the Internet; know | Productivity

Google started releasing this Tuesday (20) the “Results about you”, a feature that allows you to discover and delete what appears about you in searches, and which can be very useful to ensure more privacy and security. The tool, announced during the I/O 2022 conference in March of this year, allows users to request the removal of multiple personal information that is available as search results in the search engine – such as mobile number, address, email and other data. . However, for now it is only available in Europe and the US, and there is no forecast of when it will arrive in more countries. Find out more about the function below.

5 Google Apps That Are Very Useful But Few People Know

How to view saved passwords on Google

1 of 2 Google will now allow you to delete what appears about you in search results — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Google will now allow you to delete what appears about you in search results — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

📝 Google Chrome is slow and doesn’t load, how to optimize? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

According to information released by the 9to5Google portal, the new feature can now be found in the search giant’s application – but only for users in the aforementioned regions. To do this, simply tap on the profile picture, located in the upper right corner of the screen, and open the “Results for you” tab. There, you can check what information about you is available as search results – such as address, mobile number and email – and then request removal.

In addition, you can also ask Google to remove your information as soon as it finds it during a search. That’s because the “Results about you” option can also be accessed through the menu represented by three dots, located next to a result. So, just tap on it and click on the alternative with the name of the resource. It is worth mentioning, however, that the possibility is restricted to the application for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones.

2 of 2 Results About You Google — Photo: Playback/9to5Google Results About You Google — Photo: Reproduction/9to5Google

Also, if you want, you can also track the progress of your order, as the tool displays a status of the request – such as “In progress” and “Approved”. Furthermore, users can also check an exclusive feed of the feature, where all the requests made are presented, and make new requests through the option “Why would you like to remove this result?”.

The function is already available in some places in Europe and the United States, but it is not expected to arrive in Brazil and other countries. Also, it is worth mentioning that, although it can help to remove data from Google searches, it does not completely delete it from the internet. Therefore, the search giant, during I/O 2022, suggested that, in this case, users contact the information hosting site directly.

But, while the feature is not available on Brazilian soil, it is possible to use other means to request the removal of personal information from Google – such as accessing the form “support.google.com/websearch/troubleshooter/9685456#ts=2889054%2C2889099” (without quotes). See more ways to erase everything Google knows about you.

with information from 9to5Google and Google

See too: How to use iPhone emojis on Android phone