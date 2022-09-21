Government approves conditions for privatization of the Port of Santos | Economy

The government approved this Tuesday (20) the model and conditions for the privatization of the Port of Santos, in São Paulo. The draft of the privatization notice was sent to the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

What will be privatized is the management of the port, currently carried out by Santos Port Authority, formerly Companhia Docas de São Paulo (Codesp). The terminals located in the Port of Santos, which is where cargo is handled, are already private.

The privatization conditions were published in the Official Gazette last Friday (16), but needed to be approved by the Investment Partnership Program Council (CPPI) to be valid.

The next step towards the privatization of the port is the analysis of the documentation by the Federal Audit Court.

The auction notice must only be published by the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) after approval by the court, which may propose changes.

According to the government, the draft of the public notice and the studies related to privatization have already been sent to the TCU.

At the end of June, the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, even predicted that the auction would take place in 2022.

This Tuesday, the special secretary of the Investment Partnerships Program of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Westin, said that the realization of the auction until the end of the year will depend on the evaluation of the court.

“It is a governance that is external to the executive branch, so they have all the procedures, their time for a good analysis of the projects (…) they have conditions to be carried out this year, and then depending a lot on what will come from this analysis from the court of accounts,” Westin said.

At the same meeting, the PPI board approved the inclusion of Companhia Docas do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) and Companhia Docas do Pará (CDP) in the privatization process.

With this, it will be possible to privatize the public service of administration of the ports in the two states.

The PPI board also approved on Tuesday adjustments to the privatization model of Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU Minas).

At the end of August, the TCU approved the model for the privatization of the Belo Horizonte subway, but with reservations. Therefore, the government had to adapt some points of the process.

Among the determinations made by the court, for example, was the adjustment of the pricing of mandatory investments.

The next step towards privatization is the publication of the public notice, scheduled for next Friday (23). The government estimate is that the auction will take place in December.