Government to announce new spending block ten days before elections

BRASILIA – Ten days before the elections, the Ministry of Economy should announce a new lock on the budget next Thursday, 22nd, in view of the increase in expenses with social security benefits, said two technicians from the economic team. The value of the freeze, however, is still debated by the Budget Execution Board (JEO), formed by Minister Paulo Guedes and the Minister of Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

The ministry must also disclose the estimate of a primary surplus of R$ 13 billion in 2022, the first since 2013. The contingency and the balance of public accounts will be presented in the Evaluation Report of Primary Income and Expenses for the 4th bimester.

The amount of the cut to be proposed is still uncertain (Photo: Carlos Moura/STF)

The spending ceiling rule limits the growth of public expenditure to the variation of the previous year’s inflation. However, as spending on Social Security is mandatory, the government needs to reduce disbursements in other areas.

The increase in social security expenses stems from the reduction in the queue of benefits from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). With the pandemic, the performance of expertise and the analysis of other benefits was suspended. As a result, the number of applications waiting in line soared to more than two million. In August, the number dropped to just over a million.

In the 3rd quarter, more than R$ 12 billion of the Budget were allocated. However, BRL 5.6 billion was released to the secret budget after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) publish a decree that changed the budget rules and two Provisional Measures.

One of them limited the spending of the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) in 2022 and the other postponed the transfers of the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws to aid culture.