Greenwald will formalize the withdrawal of David Miranda’s re-election candidacy







Greenwald to formalize David Miranda’s withdrawal from reelection Photo: Instagram/@glenn.11.greenwald / Reproduction

Federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) will no longer run for re-election to the Chamber for health reasons. The statement was made by the parliamentarian’s husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald, on Tuesday, 20.

Miranda has been hospitalized for six weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, where he was admitted on August 6 and, since then, he has been fighting a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system.

In a video posted on social media, Greenwald explains that despite remaining hospitalized in a serious condition, Miranda is stable, in addition to showing a significant improvement in the last 10 days.

“He’s getting stronger, he’s showing some pretty important progress, and despite the fact that nothing is guaranteed, it’s making us more excited for his full recovery,” says the journalist.

UPDATE: About the hospitalization of Dep. David Miranda and his candidacy pic.twitter.com/Z028Bii308 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2022

However, due to hospitalization, the family decided to withdraw Miranda’s candidacy with the Superior Electoral Court, explained Greenwald. “This decision was necessary, in our opinion, to preserve and protect the only priority, which is David’s health.”

The journalist says that this was “an extremely difficult decision to make”, saying that the decision cannot be made by Miranda, but that she consulted people close to her husband.

Here we explain our reasoning for formally requesting that the electoral court remove David’s candidacy for reelection from the polls. We understand that many will be disappointed, but we hope you can understand our reasons and need to prioritize David’s recovery. pic.twitter.com/dLBjEblMkR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2022

“I really believe in the campaign that David planned, but he hasn’t been able to campaign one day. So I think it’s very unfair to everyone, to David, to his constituents, for the public to keep this candidacy that way. And above all, the only priority David has to have is his full recovery,” he explained.

Greenwald also stated that he will not do politics on behalf of her husband and mentioned that there are many people that Miranda respects and likes a lot, inside and outside the party, such as Heloísa Helena (Rede-RJ), Glauber Braga (PSOL-RJ), Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) and Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ), in addition to believing in the program and leaders of the PDT, an acronym that is affiliated, naming the candidate for the presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes, in addition to Rodrigo Neves and Martha Rocha.

Finally, the journalist regretted the decision, but stated that the current priority is Miranda’s recovery.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!