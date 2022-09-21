Grêmio is punished by the STJD and loses three field commands for a fight between the fans | Guild

Grêmio was judged this Tuesday by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on account of the fight between fans in the 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro, for the 25th round of Serie B. Tricolor was punished with the loss of three field orders, in addition to a fine of BRL 100,000.

The legal department of the gaucho club has already informed that it will appeal the decision and seek a suspensive effect this Tuesday, so that the sentence is not carried out until the judgment of the appeal in the Plenary of the STJD.

If not successful, this Tuesday’s match against Sport could be the team’s last in the Arena. Tricolor has four more games at home until the end of Serie B, and the remaining three games would have to be played 100 kilometers from Porto Alegre.

– It was not predictable, Grêmio made 19 identifications and understood that the exclusionary penalty, which applies to everyone, could be applied to Grêmio as well. Let’s rephrase the feature and seek the suspensive effect. There are situations of previous generalized fights in stadiums that have not yet been judged. There are many interests at stake and we need to act with caution in order to preserve our interests – commented President Romildo Bolzan before the game against Sport.

Grêmio was denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office in articles 211 (failure to guarantee security for the match) and 213 (failure to take measures to prevent disorders). He was acquitted in the first and punished in the second by a majority vote by the auditors of the Second Disciplinary Commission.

The Grêmio supporters’ fight was reported in summary by referee Bráulio da Silva Machado, who paralyzed the game at two different times during the first half.

– I inform you that in the 27th minute of the first half the game was stopped for 3 minutes, and in the 33rd minutes of the first half it was stopped again for 4 minutes, and in both stoppages the reason was for a general confrontation between fans who were in the area destined for the home team. I also inform you that at both times it was necessary for the police to intervene to put an end to the confrontation. After the game, we were informed by the police commander that those involved were arrested and identified – the text says.

The gaucho club was also punished by the Juiz do Torcedor with the ban on the North Stand of the Arena, the sector where the fight took place, and the suspension of organized supporters, but appealed and managed to free up space in the stadium to be attended by its fans.

