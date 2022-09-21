Grêmio is punished by the STJD with the loss of command in three games in Serie B

Grêmio received bad news this Tuesday (20). The team was punished with the loss of three field orders and a fine of R$ 100,000 for a fight between the fans in the match against Cruzeiro for Serie B.

Thus, this Tuesday’s match against Sport will be Grêmio’s last in the Arena for Serie B. Immortal would still have three other games with command to play until the end of the second. The Supreme Court of Sports Justice also tried and acquitted coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, who was expelled in the match against Grêmio.

Grêmio is currently in third place with 50 points won in 30 matches. The lead for fifth place is five points. The team led by Renato Portaluppi enters the field this Tuesday (20), to face Sport.

See STJD’s note:

The infractions in the match between Grêmio and Cruzeiro, for the 25th round of the Series B of the Brasileirão, were judged this Tuesday, September 20, at the Superior Court of Sports Justice of Football. For the confusion among the tricolor fans at the stadium in Porto Alegre, the gaucho club was punished with the loss of three field orders and a fine of R$ 100 thousand by majority of votes of the auditors of the Second Disciplinary Commission. Expelled in the same game, the coach of Raposa, Paulo Pezzolano, was acquitted.