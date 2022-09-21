Grêmio scares away crisis, wins Sport and takes second place in Serie B

Grêmio stunned the crisis and passed easily through Sport. Today (20), Tricolor won 3-0, with goals from Bitello, Biel and Lucas Leiva, at Arena, for the 31st round of Serie B. The result opens a consistent margin for those who are outside the zone of access to the elite of the Brasileirão and makes Renato Gaúcho’s team jump to second place.

With 53 points, Grêmio forgot the stumble against Novorizontino, the boos that echoed at the end of the first half and became vice-leader, leaving Bahia behind. Remaining there will depend on the result of the Bahians, who play on Saturday (24), against Operário. In relation to Londrina, fifth place and first outside the access zone to Serie A, the difference is in eight points. The team from Paraná still plays in this round, Friday (23), against Ponte Preta.

Sport stopped with 43 points, in sixth, and can see the G4 further. The distance to fourth place, currently Vasco, can be eight points at the end of the round.

Grêmio’s next commitment will be against Sampaio Corrêa, on the 30th. Sport on the 28th, against Náutico.

It went well: Biel is a Grêmio weapon

In addition to scoring the first goal of the game, Biel was always important in creating plays and unbalancing the Sport’s defense.

Sorry: Sabino gives spaces

Defender Sabino missed Grêmio’s second goal. In addition, he gave spaces in other moments of the game.

From boos to applause

Stuck in the Sport’s marking, Grêmio created little and left the first half booed. But the conversation with Renato Gaúcho in the locker rooms was enough for the team to change its behavior in the final stage. Soon the goals came that calmed the atmosphere and turned the charge into celebration.

Thiago Santos becomes a starter in a hurry

Thaciano, one of the highlights of Grêmio’s last games, suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and was unable to face Sport. The chosen one to occupy a place in the midfield was Thiago Santos. The midfielder changed the movement of the sector, releasing Lucas Leiva to reach more of the attack and transforming Bitello into a midfielder. With the ball rolling, Thiago fulfilled his defensive role and did not appear very offensively.

Gremio’s game: Chances and arrivals

Grêmio wasn’t a creative team, but they got to the attack a few times with the possibility of scoring. At the feet of Biel and Guilherme, some dribbles unbalanced the rival defense and provided dangerous crosses. The best chance of the first half was a hit from outside the area where the ball would enter, if Rafael Thyere had not moved from the top of the line. In the second half, Grêmio created opportunities again, and this time they tried to build the victory with tranquility.

Sport’s game: Passing errors and defender ‘sleeps’

Sport played a very acceptable collective game. In the first half, they managed to defend themselves with quality and prevent Grêmio from imposing their rhythm playing at home. But with the ball at their feet, Claudinei Oliveira’s team sinned a lot. When he managed to get into the attack, he missed simple passes or completed long distances. Vagner Love ended up stuck in the marking for a good part of the game and the attacks came mainly from the movements of Juba and Giovanni. In the final stage, however, the defensive sector ‘slept’. The northeastern team gave a lot of space and was leaked repeatedly with ease.

Punishment in STJD

Hours before the game, Grêmio learned of the sentence set in judgment at the STJD. Due to the generalized fight that took place in the stands of the Arena in the confrontation with Cruzeiro, last month, the gaucho team lost three field orders and was fined R$ 100 thousand. If you can’t reverse the decision, this was Tricolor’s last match at the Arena in this edition of Serie B — they still face CSA, Bahia and Brusque. The scenario can be changed by suspensive effect.

DATASHEET:

GRÊMIO 3 x 0 SPORT

Competition: 31st round of Serie B

Date: 20/09/2022 (Tuesday)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

auxiliaries: Daniel Luis Marques and Evandro de Melo Lima (both from SP)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

yellow cards: Thiago Santos, Edilson, Lucas Leiva, Diogo Barbosa, Bruno Alves (GRE); Sander (SPO)

goals: Biel, from Grêmio, 5 minutes into the second half; Lucas Leiva, from Grêmio, in the 13th minute of the second half; Bitello, from Grêmio, in the 27th minute of the second half;

GUILD: Brenno; Edilson (Rodrigo Ferreira), Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Leiva (Lucas Silva), Thiago Santos and Bitello (Elkeson); Biel (Pedro Lucas), Guilherme (Jonatha Robert) and Diego Souza. Technician: Renato Gaucho

SPORT: Saul; Eduardo, Rafael Thyere (Fábio Alemão), Sabino and Sander (Wanderson); Ronaldo (Denner), Fabinho and Giovanni (Labanderia), Luciano Juba, Vagner Love (Thiago Lopes) and Gustavo Coutinho. Technician: Claudinei Oliveira