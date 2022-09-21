Grmio loses three field orders due to fights in game with Cruzeiro

photo: Reproduction/FC Player The match between Grmio and Cruzeiro was marked by fights in the tricolor crowd

Grmio was punished this Tuesday with the loss of three heads of field in Serie B for the widespread fight in their fans in the 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro, at Arena, in Porto Alegre, on August 21.

If the punishment is confirmed in the Plenary, the game against Sport, this Tuesday (20), will be the last of the Tricolor in the Arena in this edition of Serie B. The games against CSA, Bahia and Brusque will have to be held in another location.

Due to the confusion among the tricolor fans at the Arena, the gacho club was also punished with a fine of R$ 100 thousand by majority vote of the auditors of the Second Disciplinary Commission.

In the 2-2 draw between Grmio and Cruzeiro, the referee narrated the behavior of Grêmio fans.

“I inform you that in the 27th minute of the first half the game was stopped for 3 minutes, and in the 33rd minutes of the first half it was stopped again for 4 minutes, and in both stoppages the reason was for a general confrontation between fans who were in the designated area home team. I would also like to inform you that in both moments the intervention of the police was necessary to put an end to the confrontation. After the game, we were informed by the police commander that those involved were arrested and identified.“.

After analyzing the document and the videos of the disputes, the STJD Prosecutor’s Office denounced Grmio for the lack of guarantee and security for the match (article 211 of the CBJD – fine of R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand) and for failing to take measures to prevent disorders (article 213, item I of the CBJD – fine from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand). And, emphasizing the seriousness of the facts, he added the loss of field management to the complaint (§1 of article 213 of the CBJD – loss of control from one to ten games). The penalties will be cumulative, as described in article 184 of the CBJD.

Deputy Attorney General Gustavo Silveira expressed the request for punishment to Grmio.

“The situation is very serious. a sector that has already been interdicted by the STJD for being known as a battle sector by Grmio fans. We can see that this pedagogical punishment has not been respected by the fans, so much so that they did it again, twice in the same match. Are we expecting someone to die, get seriously injured? The images speak for themselves, two general confusions, wooden cables raised, people jumping over the wire to try to save themselves. The very serious case must be punished according to“, said.

The rapporteur Washington Oliveira voted for the punishment of the gacho club based on article 213 of the CBJD, and for the acquittal number 211.

“These are acts of tremendous savagery and the recidivism of the Guild must also be considered. There is a repeated practice in this sense by the Grêmio fans. Here we see people in an act of collective feud, something totally reprehensible. Therefore, I accept the complaint and apply the penalty of three games of loss of command to Grmio with a fine of R$ 100 thousand in view of the ceiling of article 213. In addition, I suggest that the clubs hold the fans responsible for the damage caused, since that often the only place that hits people is the financial side“, voted the rapporteur.

Auditors Iuri Engel and Marcelo Vieira highlighted Grmio’s investigative work to identify offending fans and differed from the rapporteur by applying the loss of a field command and a fine of R$ 50 thousand in article 213. The auditor Diogo Maia and the president in exercise, Carlos Eduardo Cardoso, followed the dosimetry of the penalty applied by the rapporteur.

Thus, the Grmio was unanimously acquitted in the complaint based on article 211 of the CBJD, and, by a majority of votes, was fined R$ 100 thousand and punished with the loss of three field commands in article 213, item I. , §1 of the CBJD.