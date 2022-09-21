Guedes’ criticism raises dissatisfaction in the Central Bank team

posted on 09/21/2022 08:29 / updated on 09/21/2022 08:29



The criticisms of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to the technicians of the Central Bank (BC) put more pressure on the dissatisfaction of the civil servants of the body, already dissatisfied with the conduct of the requests for readjustments and career restructuring. Guedes said that the BC missed the projections for Brazil for not realizing the change in the axis of the economy, with reforms and legal frameworks approved by Congress. Only the president of the municipality, Roberto Campos Neto, was spared the criticism.

According to a technician heard by the Estadão/Broadcast on condition of anonymity, indignation with Guedes and Campos Neto among BC servants is growing. The process of wear and tear began with the action of the president of the municipality in forwarding demands for better salaries and career restructuring and gained strength after Campos Neto’s silence in the face of criticism from the Minister of Economy. Another technician, who also asked for confidentiality, pointed out that the servers classified Guedes’ statements as absurd.

There is an assessment that Guedes' speech was once a way to protect the Bolsonaro government from an eventual interest rate hike this week, on the eve of the election.





Public servants’ dissatisfaction with the BC’s current management gained strength after the body backed away from a proposal for a draft provisional measure sent to the Ministry of Economy, which provided for a 22% readjustment for technicians and analysts and 78% for the president.

In a meeting with civil servants in August, Campos Neto did not explain where the proposal came from, but argued that he preferred to withdraw the draft to send some measure that had a chance of being accepted, as seen later with the sending of the non-wage agenda to the Economy. The only point forwarded that passed through the sieve was the change in the name of the position from analyst to auditor, according to the opinion of the economic team. Sought, the BC informed that it would not manifest itself.

