Haaland becomes a subject in Bahia fans after ‘surprise’ in CT Evaristo about City Group: “I became playba”

Bahia is about to make history in Brazilian football. The 1959 and 1988 Brazilian champions received an offer to be acquired by Grupo City, owner of Manchester City and ten other football teams around the world. The Steel Tricolor is the Serie B runner-up and can return to the First Division in 2023 with a new financial posture on the transfer market.

After months of talks between the parties, the deal is very close to being concluded. This Tuesday (20th), Bahia called a meeting next Friday (23) with the Club’s top management to present the SAF proposal. However, according to information from Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, the purchase would have already been agreed by the investors, leaving only the resolution of the bureaucratic part of the action.

The movement is already celebrated on the web with repercussions at the height of the historic feat. After spending years of commuting between lower divisions in Brazil, the purchase could bring a financial strength never seen before in Tricolor. Even because of this potential that the acquisition promises, fans are already making jokes about using athletes from other clubs in the Group. the attacker Haalandfrom Manchester City, was even used as an example in the joke.

One year after the passing of the law that allows clubs to be converted into companies, around 24 SAFs are registered in Brazil. Only in the first two divisions of national football, it is possible to cite the cases of: América-MG, Botafogo, Coritiba, Cruzeiro, Cuiabá and Vasco. The most visible changes are in Alvinegro Carioca and Raposa, which have already brought in 2022 a list of reinforcements to improve the quality of the squad. This is one of the goals that Bahia fans hope to find in the coming of Grupo City.