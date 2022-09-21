Haddad leads in SP with 34%; Tarcísio and Garcia are technically tied, says Ipec

In relation to the last poll, PT candidate oscillated negatively by two points; toucan was the only one to grow above the margin of error

Less than two weeks before the first shift of 2022 electionsthe dispute with the Government of Sao Paulo remains centered on three main candidates. This is what reinforces the new survey by the Ipec Institute (formerly Ibope Pesquisas), released this Tuesday, 20th. According to the survey, the former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads among voters with 34% of voting intentions, which represents an advantage of 12 percentage points ahead of the second place, the former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which reaches 22% support. As in the previous survey, released on September 6, the governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), candidate for reelection, appears in third place, with 18%. The result puts the Republican nominee and the current governor technically tied at the edge of the margin of error, plus or minus two percentage points. Vinicius Poit (Novo), Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Antonio Jorge (Christian Democracy), Elvis Cezar (PDT), Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit) and Altino Júnior (PSTU) have 1%. Blanks and nulls add up to 10%; another 10% did not know how to respond. The survey surveyed 2,000 people between the 17th and 19th of September. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-05582/2022. The confidence level is 95%.

In relation to the previous survey, Haddad fluctuated negatively by two points, within the margin of error, from 36% to 34%. The former minister of the federal government oscillated one point up, while the toucan was the only one to move beyond the margin of error. In the span of two weeks, the current head of Palácio dos Bandeirantes went from 14% to 18%. The institute also tested run-off scenarios. In an eventual clash between Haddad and Tarcísio, the PT wins by 44% to 34%. In this scenario, blanks and nulls are 14%; 7% did not know how to respond. In the dispute with Rodrigo Garcia, the PT candidate has a slightly smaller advantage: 41% to 33%. Blanks and nulls are 17% and 8% don’t know. Finally, a third scenario pits the current governor against the candidate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In this case, the candidates are in a technical tie. Garcia appears numerically in first place, with 33% of voting intentions, compared to 32% for Gomes de Freitas. The rate of blanks and nulls rises to 21%, while 15% were unable to respond.

Rejection

Although he leads the polls of voting intentions, former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) is also the most rejected among candidates for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. According to Ipec, 34% of respondents would not vote for PT at all. On September 6, the index was 30%. The former Minister of Infrastructure is the second most rejected, with 19% – a positive oscillation of one point, in relation to the survey at the beginning of the month. Garcia, in turn, is rejected by 9% (the toucan had 8% in the poll on September 6).