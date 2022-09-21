Halle Bailey reveals what part of Ariel’s appearance she brought to the character

Halle Bailey and her essence in Ariel

During the D23 event that took place at the beginning of this month of September, we had the transmission of the first teaser of live action in The Little Mermaidstarring singer and actress Halle Bailey. In a recent interview given to EW, the actress who brings ariel talked about aspects of your appearance that were kept to compose the most beloved mermaid in fairy tales.

The film about Ariel has divided opinion since Halle was announced as the protagonist, receiving numerous racist attacks by the choice of disney to represent The Little Mermaid with a black actress. Fortunately, what we have on the other side of the coin are young black feeling represented.

According to the actress, she wanted to bring part of her essence for the character and managed to do that with his hair. We can see in trailer official an Ariel yet red-haired, but with long dreadlocks that the actress herself often wears. Bailey talked about talking to the director (Rob Marshall) and both understood that it was possible and important for the actress to bring these aspects to the mermaid.

“With Rob, he’s just so amazing and just said, ‘I see you and I want to bring you into character'”Bailey said. “So it was a beautiful thing. My hair, for example – incorporating my dreadlocks into my red hair was something really special for me. The clothes, the fins, everything. It’s just amazing. I am grateful that I was able to take my essence and blend the two.” For the black community the hair goes beyond aesthetics and braids, dreads or curls are much more than just hairstyles. Therefore, the choice to keep the dreads in character is very important and Halle knows how significant this detail is, not just for her. But what about you, what did you think when you learned that the choice of hair was made by the actress? Share with us in the comments! The Little Mermaid debut in May 26, 2023.

