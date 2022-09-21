Harry and Meghan return to the US without a peace deal with the royal family

After the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Montecito, California, in the United States, without any peace agreement having been concluded with King Charles III and Prince William. The information was released by the journalist gayle King, host of the CBS Morning TV show and friend of the Duchess.

According to the journalist, the members of the British royal family are still not accepting the resignation of the two of their monarchy functions in January 2020 and the couple’s interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“There were efforts on both sides to get things sorted out,” Gayle said of the couple’s visit to the UK and the 11 days Harry and Markle spent in royal company following the monarch’s death.

She also added, “Large families always go through drama and turmoil. Things are still open, will they reconnect or break up for good? I have no idea. I don’t have any inside information on this, but what I can say is: It was nice to see Harry back with the family.”

However, the release of Harry’s memoir is still planned for this year, which could further destabilize the relationship between the British royal family. According to the website Radar Online, they will only resume their relationship with the prince if he gives up on the autobiography. Diana’s youngest son reportedly received US$ 20 million (R$ 103 million) when signing the contract with one of the main publishers in the world.

Yesterday, NBC News entertainment correspondent Neil Sean reported that Meghan had requested a private meeting with King Charles to resolve family tensions.

“I heard from a very good source that before returning to California she would like to have a one-on-one date with King Charles. Exactly, Meghan wants to talk to King Charles alone. That’s what you heard. And that’s an attitude. extremely brave of her,” Neil said.

According to the Daily Mail, the quickest possible return is also due to the fact that he was reunited with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, after two weeks away.

Meanwhile, the royal family is in mourning for another week, with all engagements canceled until next Tuesday, Harry and Meghan have not been seen in public since the couple left St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, when the queen was buried.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II