Harry and Meghan return to the US without a peace deal with the royal family

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Harry and Meghan return to the US without a peace deal with the royal family 0 Views

After the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Montecito, California, in the United States, without any peace agreement having been concluded with King Charles III and Prince William. The information was released by the journalist gayle King, host of the CBS Morning TV show and friend of the Duchess.

According to the journalist, the members of the British royal family are still not accepting the resignation of the two of their monarchy functions in January 2020 and the couple’s interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“There were efforts on both sides to get things sorted out,” Gayle said of the couple’s visit to the UK and the 11 days Harry and Markle spent in royal company following the monarch’s death.

She also added, “Large families always go through drama and turmoil. Things are still open, will they reconnect or break up for good? I have no idea. I don’t have any inside information on this, but what I can say is: It was nice to see Harry back with the family.”

However, the release of Harry’s memoir is still planned for this year, which could further destabilize the relationship between the British royal family. According to the website Radar Online, they will only resume their relationship with the prince if he gives up on the autobiography. Diana’s youngest son reportedly received US$ 20 million (R$ 103 million) when signing the contract with one of the main publishers in the world.

Yesterday, NBC News entertainment correspondent Neil Sean reported that Meghan had requested a private meeting with King Charles to resolve family tensions.

“I heard from a very good source that before returning to California she would like to have a one-on-one date with King Charles. Exactly, Meghan wants to talk to King Charles alone. That’s what you heard. And that’s an attitude. extremely brave of her,” Neil said.

According to the Daily Mail, the quickest possible return is also due to the fact that he was reunited with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, after two weeks away.

Meanwhile, the royal family is in mourning for another week, with all engagements canceled until next Tuesday, Harry and Meghan have not been seen in public since the couple left St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, when the queen was buried.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

1 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in central London - Martin Rickett - WPA Pool/Getty Images

two / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in central London

Martin Rickett – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London - Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

3 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London

Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III - Joe Maher/Getty Images

4 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Princess Anne arrives at Westminster Abbey - Joe Maher/Getty Images

5 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Princess Anne arrives at Westminster Abbey

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Royal family follows procession - Reproduction / BBC

6 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Royal family follows procession

Playback / BBC

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: George and Charlotte arrive accompanied by their mother, Kate Middleton - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

7 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: George and Charlotte arrive accompanied by their mother, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

8 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

Playback / BBC

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enter the church together - Reproduction / BBC

9 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enter the church together

Playback / BBC

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Reproduction / BBC

10 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Playback / BBC

Muick and Sandy, Queen Elizabeth II's corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin in Windsor - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

11 / 20

Muick and Sandy, Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin in Windsor

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Coffin had handwritten message by King Charles III - Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

12 / 20

Coffin had handwritten message by King Charles III

Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and King Charles III leave Queen Elizabeth's state funeral - Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

13 / 20

Prince William and King Charles III leave Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry and William at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

14 / 20

Harry and William at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wears horseshoe brooch at funeral to honor Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

15 / 20

Princess Charlotte wears horseshoe brooch at funeral to honor Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

Joe Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral - Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

16 / 20

Joe Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried at St George's Chapel - WPA Pool/Getty Images

17 / 20

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried in St George’s Chapel

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Saint George's Chapel, where she will be buried - Reproduction/YouTube

18 / 20

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried

Playback/YouTube

Imperial Crown Removed from Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin; scepter and orb were also removed - Playback/YouTube

19 / 20

Imperial Crown Removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin; scepter and orb were also withdrawn

Playback/YouTube

Buckingham Palace staff pay tribute to Queen during funeral - Carl Court/Getty Images

20 / 20

Buckingham Palace staff pays tribute to Queen during funeral

Carl Court/Getty Images

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Andor’ is ‘Star Wars’ mature, unexpected and offers the franchise new hope; g1 already seen | TV and Series

Pardon the pun, the new “Star Wars” series gives the franchise new hope. “Andor” debuts …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved