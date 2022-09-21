Have you ever imagined Disney animals in the real world? See Mickey and Co.

The Italian Dito Von Tease decided to develop a series of drawings resuming the most known forms of disney. One day he imagined what the most beloved animals on screen would look like if they took real forms. Despite being daring, it seems that the result was incredible, drawing the public’s attention on social networks, in which the creations were shared.

rescue of memories

Even if you decide to try to imagine the figures that marked your childhood, materializing it, it is not easy to put it on paper.

The young illustrator managed to do this without any problem, even by expressing his passion for the films that marked the lives of many other people. Alice in Wonderland’s Cheshire, Mickey and Goofy are among the representations.

unique tribute

Worthy of an exhibition, the collection of digital works is free for anyone who wants to see it on the Said Von Tease. Just like artists who use digital painting to express themselves, they use this platform with the intention of offering a portfolio. However, he decided not to show his face, even though he studied at one of the biggest universities in Italy.

The mystery around the author

Much more than an impressive artist, the mysterious character of the person behind the pseudonym has repercussions, leaving questions. After all, why would someone so talented want to hide? Perhaps it is a way of attracting attention to his artistic vision, representing caricatures and mixing surrealism with humorous modern adaptations.

In the series of stylized dolls ”iDollz”, famous won their respective versions in cute models. Queen Elizabeth, Freddie Mercury and Frida Kahlo are some creations. In Ditologyone of Von Tease’s first artistic adventures, stars appear portrayed in the form of a thumb, but it is impossible not to recognize them when viewing their unique characteristics, passing exactly what art proposes, the identity is constituted by the union of several visual elements.