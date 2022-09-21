Health Department records ten new cases of monkeypox in DF

posted on 09/20/2022 21:00



(credit: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

The Health Department reported the occurrence of ten new cases of monkeypox in the Federal District. Until this Tuesday (20/9), 255 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests. Another 516 were discarded and 196 considered suspects. Most of those infected are male and are between 20 and 39 years of age. The administrative regions most affected are Plano Piloto, with 51 confirmed cases and Águas Claras with 33.

The disease, which had the first case registered in Brasília in July, is a viral disease. Transmission occurs through contact with contaminated surfaces, secretions or lesions from infected animals and people. Despite being known as monkeypox, animals are just as victims of the infection as humans.

The main symptoms of the disease are fever, body lesions and swollen glands, headache, body aches, chills and exhaustion. If you have symptoms, the SES recommendation is to limit contact with other people, wear a mask and inform a health professional.





National Scenario

According to a bulletin from the Ministry of Health (20/9), Brazil has 7,019 confirmed cases and 5,591 suspected cases so far, and is among the countries with the highest number of infected people, in addition to the United States and Spain.

In August, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the importation of the Jynneos (USA) or Imvanex (EMA) vaccine, from the Bavarian Nordic A/S company, manufactured in Denmark and Germany. On Sunday (18/9), Minister Marcelo Queiroga guaranteed that the first 50,000 doses of the immunizer will arrive in Brazil by the end of September, “in principle, for those who had contact with contaminated material or individuals at greater risk”.