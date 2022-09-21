health party goes viral

Maria Dulce Miranda – State of Minas

posted on 09/20/2022 15:35



Sweets related to medicines and blood, urine and feces tests went viral on social media. – (credit: Playback / Instagram)

In recent weeks, a birthday party has gone viral on social media. The reason is the way the sweets were presented. The Nutella tube was named ‘amorprazole’, with the indication for cases of lack of love. At the party, guests were also able to taste the ‘blood of friendship’, which are syringes of colored condensed milk, and even a ‘stool test’, which was a chocolate covered marshmallow served in little jars.

On the sweets table there was also the ‘sweet pee’, which was the nickname for pineapple jelly; in addition to colored chewing gum served in small cups, called ‘medicines’; tubes of ‘pomada de beijinho’, with coconut brigadeiro; the ‘happiness pills’ with chocolates; and ‘love syrup’, made from guarana juice.





Born in Mauá, in São Paulo, the creator of the party was the baker Michele Peres Paulon Ramos. She made the sweets for her daughter’s surprise birthday party, Gabrielly Peres Gonçalves, 17. The girl is studying Clinical Analysis and that’s where the inspiration came from.









“No more themes [de festa] like when she was a child. So, I combined useful with pleasant, because she is passionate about the area and I started to imagine things from her area to do and with that this table came”, says Michele.

She explains that she had never had a health-themed party, but has been working, for some years, with the creation of themed sweets. The reception of the owner of the party and the guests, according to Michele, was very positive. “It was really funny. The party was a surprise, so no one knew, let alone expected. But the reaction was very positive, they thought it was different and asked if it was to be eaten, some looked a little disgusted, but always laughing, for example, about the pee and poop exams. The birthday girl and friends who attend with her loved the idea.”

New clients



The publication was made by Juliana Jorge, a friend of Michele’s who has a page of tips about the neighborhood where she lives. Followers loved it and soon the post went viral. As a result, not only did the friend’s page grow, but many more people sought out the baker to order personalized sweets.

“I confess that I am not from the world of media and social networks, but now I have been forced to learn about this topic”. And really, it was by accident. I didn’t even take pictures. She took it out because she thought it was cool and, being from the health area too, decided to post it on the page”, points out Michele, who evaluates the entire exhibition positively.

“It’s a dream come true, because I love what I do and knowing that my work did well and pleased so many people… there is no value in the world that pays for this recognition”, he says. In addition to personalized sweets, she also works with brigadiers, brownies and other delights. All handmade. Since the party photos were posted on September 11, Michele’s number of followers has jumped from 238 to 3081 on Instagram.

feeding dreams



The birthday girl Gabrielly says that the party was a big surprise. On the day of the celebration, she was in charge of playing with her three cousins ​​and was surprised by the presence of family and friends. “I am in the second year of the technical course in clinical analysis, so the topic was pathology. I really loved the party and I didn’t expect as much creativity in the sweets as my mother had”, summarizes the teenager.

She says that she thought it was all so creative, that she thought it was just decoration and loved it even more when she found out they were edible. For her, the theme of the party was perfect, since, since she was little, she dreams of pursuing a career in the health field. “It’s been a dream since childhood. I really like this area because I like helping people and interacting with them, I don’t see myself working in an office”, she says.

About to finish High School, Gabrielly intends to become a rescuer, but also nurtures a passion for the area of ​​analysis and radiography.