Health plan, gym and school: middle class cuts expenses

With inflation and reduced income, many families report that they had to replace some services with cheaper ones to reduce expenses. Among the measures, are exchange of gym, health plan and children’s school.

Federal civil servant Ageni Dutra, 48, from Rio, told the UOL who three months ago managed to complete the portability of her, her husband and 24-year-old daughter’s health plan. The move became important after the family’s old plan was increased by 26%. The family reduced the monthly cost of the health plan from R$1,719 to R$1,308 — which represents savings of R$411 per month or R$4,932 per year.

Family sold car too: Before, in 2020, Dutra had already sold the family car to cut spending on IPVA, gasoline, parking, insurance and preventive maintenance, which together consumed more than R$ 14 thousand per year. The move came after her husband was fired.

“When the price of gasoline soared, we decided to sell the car and started to use public transport, car by app and even rent. It’s a great economy. Just for parking we paid R$ 1,500 a year”, he said.

In addition, reducing the use of credit cards and looking for products on offers in the market were other habits adopted by the family.

Teacher switches schools for two children: University professor Andrea de Barros, 46, from São Paulo, also had to reorganize household expenses. With the resignation of her husband in 2019, the solution was to change the twins from school. As a result, the school’s expenses went from R$3,500 per child to R$700—a savings of R$5,600 per month or R$67,200 per year. Today, the highest expenditure of the family of five is with food.

“It is a time to be careful with what you have and what you spend, because the future is uncertain”, says the teacher.

Andrea’s children went to Luminova school, which noticed a change in the students’ profile.

“In 2019, we had 60% of people from public schools. Today it’s the opposite: 60% of students came from private schools and 40% from public education. This movement has been noticeable since 2021 and the trend is to continue in next two years”, said Victor Santana, director of the chain.

Gym at half price: Who also needed to tighten her belt was Dolores Vieira, 63 years old, resident of Vila Nova Cachoeirinha, in São Paulo. After 10 years of going to the gym non-stop, the retiree said that, due to the increase in the cost of living in the last year, the value of physical activity began to weigh on her pocket.

The solution was to change gyms. Today, Dolores pays a monthly fee 50% cheaper and enjoys the same structure as before: dancing, aerobic exercises, in addition to weight training.

The pensioner also said that in the last two years she had already given up other “luxuries” such as a manicure, and going to the hairdresser often.

“It’s a very high expense, so I suspended it. [no salão] if you have a party. In the family, everyone changed their habits [de consumo] to be able to stand.”

Students seek lower prices: Dolores went to Red Fitness Academia. To UOLthe brand reported that around 40% of students migrated from other brands in search of good value for money.

Ronaldo Godoy, co-founder of the network, also said that the brand grew by about 60% after the pandemic.

How is the income of Brazilians? A survey carried out by Serasa and Opinion Box pointed out that a little more than a third of Brazilians (34%) had a reduction in income due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the survey, when comparing the main expenses of the previous period, it appears that the increase in expenses is concentrated in supermarkets, hypermarkets and pharmacies.

A survey by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism) also shows that the number of Brazilians in debt reached a new record in August, rising from 78% to 79% of the total number of families in the country.