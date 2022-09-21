Health plans must cover tests for monkeypox

National Supplementary Health Agency added exam to the list of procedures on Monday (19.set)

THE ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) added on Monday (19.Sep.2022) the test for the diagnosis of monkey pox a laList of procedures that must be covered by health plans.

The decision was approved in an extraordinary way and establishes that the beneficiary may request coverage of the exam with medical indication.

Second ANS statementthe resolution was “in view of the disease scenario that currently places Brazil among the 6 countries with the highest number of confirmed cases [da nova varíola] all around the world”.

The Ministry of Health told the Power 360 in this 3Monday (September 20) what “to date, Brazil has recorded 7,019 cases of monkeypox”. Read the full note at the end of this report.

Read the full note from the Ministry of Health sent to Poder360 this Tuesday (20.set):

“To date, Brazil has recorded 7,019 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the states of São Paulo (3,495), Rio de Janeiro (956), Minas Gerais (447), Federal District (241), Goiás (405), Bahia ( 103), Ceará (247), Rio Grande do Norte (67), Espírito Santo (64), Pernambuco (111), Tocantins (9), Amazonas (71), Acre (1), Rio Grande do Sul (169), Mato Grosso do Sul (88), Mato Grosso (58), Santa Catarina (223), Paraná (173), Pará (29), Alagoas (12), Maranhão (13), Paraíba (17), Piauí (7), Roraima (4), Rondônia (3), Amapá (2) and Sergipe (4); and (2) deaths”.