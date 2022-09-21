Health says vaccine arrives in Brazil this month

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, declared yesterday that the 50 thousand units of the vaccine against monkeypox should arrive in Brazil in September. A balance sheet released today by the ministry points to 6,869 cases of the disease in the country.

According to the minister, in an interview with the program Brasil Em Pauta, on TV Brasil, the vaccine will initially be applied to health professionals who deal directly with samples from infected people and people who have had contact with carriers of the virus.

“Studies already show that a dose of this can be divided into five doses. So, we can benefit a greater number of people. In principle, they are those who have contact with the contaminated material”, said Queiroga.

Questioned by UOL this Monday, the ministry explained that it still does not have a date for the arrival of the immunizing batches, but confirms that the receipt will be made in the second half of September.

The negotiation, carried out with the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, has the intermediation of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

Queiroga also reinforced that the monkeypox contagion rates are falling in the world and stable in Brazil. “All over the world, the outbreak has decreased, the rate of progression of cases is lower and we are in a plateau phase with a decline. So we hope that this outbreak is controlled”, said the minister.

In addition to the emergency importation of doses of vaccine against monkeypox, the Ministry of Health also received emergency authorization from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to import the antiviral Tecovirimat, that must be used in serious and specific situations.

“The use is in situations where we no longer have alternatives for these patients”, stressed the Minister of Health.

cases in Brazil

Balance released today by the Ministry of Health points to 6,869 cases of the disease in the country. São Paulo continues to lead the ranking of monkeypox cases in the national territory. Two people have already died in the country after being infected by the virus.

Check the number of cases of the disease in Brazil:

São Paulo: 3,486

Rio de Janeiro: 920

Minas Gerais: 417

Federal District: 231

Goiás: 391

Bahia: 104

Ceará: 238

Rio Grande do Norte: 67

Holy Spirit: 53

Pernambuco: 112

Tocantins: 8

Amazon: 71

Acre: 1

Rio Grande do Sul: 162

Mato Grosso do Sul: 88

Mato Grosso: 58

Santa Catarina: 218

Paraná: 153

Pará: 29

Alagoas: 12

Maranhao: 13

Paraiba: 17

Piauí: 17

Roraima: 4

Rondônia: 3

Amapa: 2

Sergipe: 4

national vaccine

The Ministry of Health is also working on the development of a national immunizer to fight the disease. The vaccine is expected to be operational in the second half of next year. But for that, according to Minister Queiroga, the epidemiological scenario has to indicate the need to expand the target audience for vaccination.

“It is something that is being worked on, in research. We have already received the Federal University of Minas Gerais, which we call seed, which then generates IFA production, and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, through Biomanguinhos, has the capacity to scale. But that is if there is an indication for vaccination for a larger group of people.”

Monkeypox has signs and symptoms that are characterized by skin lesions and rashes, fever, body aches, headache, chills and weakness.

*With Brazil Agency