How are Nubank’s “pieces” after leaving the Brazilian stock exchange?

Less than a year after the IPO with dual listing (Nyse and B3), Nubank decided to deregister on the Brazilian stock exchange. In this way, the digital bank will remain a publicly traded company only in the United States.

However, in December 2021, Nubank granted a “little piece” of the company to about 7.5 million customers, who entered the stock exchange through digital banking. Thus, these users were in doubt about what will happen with their investments in “roxinho”.

Nubank bits

The announcement that Nubank intends to stop being a publicly held company in Brazil was made last Thursday (15). And, through a statement, released by the website Seu Dinheiro, he informed that NuSócios will be able to choose whether to sell or migrate their BDRs to the New York Stock Exchange.

However, to make this choice, the owners of the “little piece” will have to wait for the end of the lock-up (a contractual clause that establishes a period in which investors cannot sell their shares).

In summary, NuSócios will remain trapped in the lock-up rule even if the delisting process ends before December of this year. Because the Level 3 BDR, which was made available at the IPO – in December 2020 – already had a fixed period of one year. In this way, with just one year of public capital, NuSócios could sell the BDRs or continue as Nubank investors.

In addition, Nubank itself informed that more information on the subject will be made available in the future.

Departure from Nubank do Brasil

As mentioned, last Thursday (15) Nubank announced that it will cancel its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) as a publicly-held company.

In this way, Nubank’s share receipts (BDRs), traded on B3 under the code NUBR33, will move from Level III to Level I.

Thus, by migrating to Level I, registration with the CVM will no longer be necessary. In addition, Nubank is no longer listed on the B3, but continues with securities traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, as is the case with other foreign companies.

According to the CEO of Nubank in Brazil, Cristina Junqueira, the decision aims to “maximize efficiency and scalability, reducing unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements” seeking to “deliver growth and value” to stakeholders.

Image: gustavosapienza / shutterstock.com