How is it possible to get pregnant during menopause, like Claudia Raia? – 09/20/2022

When the gynecologist of actress Claudia Raia, 55, asked her to take the so-called beta HCG test, the artist suspected that the doctor was crazy: the test is used to identify HCG, a hormone produced by the body during pregnancy.

The outcome of this story, narrated by Claudia in Instagram stories this Monday (19), surprised the web and the actress herself, who announced that she was pregnant with her third child, the first with her husband Jarbas Homem de Mello.

“I said ‘my God in heaven, I’m pregnant, how did this happen?'”, said the actress on the social network. With the increase in life expectancy and advances in reproductive medicine, however, cases of late pregnancy, which occur in the age group of 35 years or older, will be increasingly common, observes Eduardo Cordioli, general coordinator of Obstetrics at the Hospital and Pro Matre Maternity (SP).

It is not possible to get pregnant spontaneously after menopause, a stage reached when a woman has not menstruated for at least a year, which usually occurs between 45 and 55 years of age. This is because the number of eggs a woman is born with is limited and they are released gradually during fertile periods, from puberty to menopause. It is a natural and irreversible process.

Assisted reproduction methods, however, make pregnancy possible even after the last menstruation. An example is the freezing of eggs, an approach that Claudia Raia, who usually talks openly about menopause, has already revealed that she has adopted, indicating that there was an interest in undergoing an IVF (fertilization in vitro), when fertilization takes place in the laboratory and then the embryo is inserted into the woman’s body. The actress has yet to confirm that she underwent an IVF.

What are the risks of a late pregnancy?

Getting pregnant after age 35 increases the risk of maternal problems such as preeclampsia (high blood pressure) and gestational diabetes, in addition to thrombosis.

Regarding the baby, the older the mother, the greater the risk of problems such as fetal malformation, chromosomal changes that result in genetic syndromes such as Down syndrome, premature birth and intrauterine growth restriction (which makes the baby is born smaller than it should). The risk of early miscarriage is also higher.

But that doesn’t mean a late pregnancy is doomed to go wrong. Some of these risks can be significantly minimized, explains Cordioli. “Today, we already have reports of successful pregnancy in women over 70 years of age”, says the doctor, who is a graduate of Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

How to avoid risks?

One of the most determining factors for a positive outcome in cases of late pregnancy is the health of the mother. “Over time, our body reacts to genetics and the environment, and we can develop diseases that are precipitated during pregnancy, such as hypertension and diabetes, but if this situation happens in a woman who has healthy lifestyle habits, it is possible to minimize these impacts”, says the expert.

Some tests done before and during conception also favor the scenario. It is necessary, for example, to analyze whether there will be a need for replacement of any hormone. It is also important to carry out tests during the first trimester of pregnancy to identify biomarkers that indicate whether or not a woman will have a higher risk of having preeclampsia, one of the main causes of maternal death in Brazil.

If this risk is high, according to the specialist, it is possible to use drugs that reduce the occurrence of the problem by at least 50%.

In the case of prematurity, adds Cordioli, doctors can monitor the size of the woman’s cervix and use drugs or other instruments to reduce the risk of the baby being born prematurely.

“There are greater risks, yes, but the ideal period of pregnancy that the literature talks about, theoretically, would be up to 25 years, because the risk increases with age. prevention, and using prophylactic drugs to mitigate the risks, it is possible to have an excellent outcome even at an unusual maternal age”, he says.

For Cordioli, cases of late pregnancy are increasingly common in Brazil and worldwide. Data from the Information System on Live Births of the Ministry of Health show that, in the last decade, the number of women who became pregnant after the age of 35 grew 84% in Brazil. In addition, births to women over 40 years old already represent between 2% and 5% of the country’s total.