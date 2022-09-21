How is the death at the end of Episode 5 different in the book?

Things are quite different in the books!

The Dragon’s House brought a bloody episode in its mid-season. the princess wedding Rhaenira and Laenor Velaryon It didn’t end up going as planned, and it featured one of the most violent deaths in the series so far. But how this death happens in the book Fire & Blood?

the work of George RR Martin which is being adapted into the series of HBO also has the presence of Knight of Kisses, Ser Joffrey Lonmouthand suggests that he was a lover of Laenor Velaryon, although nothing is confirmed. Unlike the series, however, the character introduced in the fifth episode is not murdered in the middle of a feast.

Instead, he dies from injuries he sustains during the tournament celebrating their union. In the book, he participates as the champion of Laenor, while the princess has as champion. Ser Harwin Strong. when facing Ser Criston Colewho competed using the favor of queen alicentthe knight of the Kingsguard breaks Joffrey’s helm with his mace, and Laenor’s lover is recovering for six days, without regaining consciousness, until he finally passes away.

The incident is treated as accidentalalthough it still leaves many furious with Cole, including King Viserys. In addition to causing Joffrey’s death, he fights Ser Harwin and leaves him with several broken bones. Although the knight’s actions cause some outrage, the cover of it being something supposedly accidental keeps him safe from consequences, and satisfied with his actions, Alicent makes him her own. sworn protector.

In the series, Criston Cole kills Joffrey in a obviously purposeful, beating Laenor’s lover to death. Also, the event takes place in the midst of a feast, and yet no one tries to stop it as it takes the life of the Knight of Kisses, who dies immediately rather than a week later.

