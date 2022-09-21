how is the pickup that will come to Brazil with another brand

The cool Volkswagen ID.Buzz needed to share the spotlight with another launch at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Hannover, Germany. The second generation of Amarok made its first official appearance and aroused a lot of curiosity from the specialized press, especially from other countries.

Developed in partnership with Ford, the new Amarok will be made at the Silverton plant in South Africa, which will also supply the European market. Contrary to what happens with the current model, there is no plan to produce the pickup in Argentina, which greatly reduces the chances of it being sold in Brazil.

At the same time, the next generation of the Ford Ranger, which in essence is the same vehicle, will be launched in our country in 2023.

If it’s any consolation, UOL Cars got to know the novelty up close and brings some information to satisfy your curiosity.

How is she?

New generation is 10 cm longer than current Amarok Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

The design of the new Amarok is quite imposing compared to the current model. The lines are clearly more robust to reinforce the impression of robustness, but without completely departing from Volkswagen’s visual identity. On top of that, the designers managed to significantly differentiate it from the Ranger – which, ironically, makes its first official appearance in Europe at the same event.

Compared to the generation currently sold in the Brazilian market, the VW pickup is 10 cm larger, totaling 5.35 m; 9 cm wider (1.86 m); and 5 cm taller (1.88 m). The increase in the wheelbase is impressive, which grew by no less than 17.5 cm and reached 3.27 m.

The load capacity is 1.2 ton (one of the largest in its category) and the new Amarok can tow up to 3.5 tons. The attachment hooks in the bucket area support 500 kg and 350 kg can be loaded onto the roof.

And inside?

Multimedia center has 12-inch central screen Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

If on the outside the new Amarok exudes grandeur, on the inside the path is the opposite. The cabin gained a much greater refinement compared to the first generation. Poor quality plastic was replaced by clearly superior materials, making use of textures and colors to escape the rustic appearance of utilities.

An eye-catching 12-inch vertical screen displays information from the multimedia center, which uses Ford’s fourth-generation Sync system. In the most complete versions, there is a second screen, which replaces the analog instrument panel.

The new Amarok can be offered in up to five configurations and different levels of equipment and finish: Amarok, Life, Style, Panamericana and Aventura. Highlight for the last two versions, which are intended for use on trails and roads, respectively.

Engines

Most basic versions have variations of the 2.0 turbodiesel engine Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

The new Amarok will be offered with four variations of the 2.0 diesel engine (four and six cylinders) and the powerful 3.0 V6 turbodiesel. In the case of two-liter engines, the power ranges from 150 hp to 209 hp. The V6 set delivers 241 hp or 250 hp, depending on the market. Finally, there is an unprecedented 2.3 turbo petrol with 302 hp, which was designed exclusively for Amarok.

Pickup will be produced in South Africa and is not in the plans for South America Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

The range of transmissions is not far behind. The pickup can be ordered with a five- or six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic. In the case of the 2.0 TDI (209 hp) and 3.0 V6 engines, the option will be a 10-speed automatic transmission, which will retire the old eight-position gearbox.