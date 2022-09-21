How much did Claudia Raia make in a sponsored ad for her third pregnancy

The actress made the announcement via a sponsored post with the Clear Blue brand.

247 – Claudia Raia announced yesterday on social media that she is pregnant with her third child — the first with her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello — at age 55. The information is from the Splash portal.

The actress made the announcement via a sponsored post under the Clear Blue brand, and this Splash column uncovered how much the TV star earned from advertising.

According to the report, Claudia Raia’s sponsored post cost the brand BRL 250,000, which is considered higher than what the company is used to paying other celebrities, considering that the news was quite unexpected and could bring great engagement. The test shown by Claudia in the ad costs R$ 50.00 on average in pharmacies. She earned the equivalent of 5,000 tests sold.

The bet worked: the post garnered more than 1 million likes in 20 hours, and exceeded 30,000 comments.

