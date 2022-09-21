how much did the actress make for the ad’s publicity post

Claudia Raia announced yesterday on social media that she is pregnant with her third child – the first with her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello – at the age of 55.

The actress made the announcement through a sponsored post under the Clear Blue brand, and this column of splash discovered how much the TV star earned from advertising.

Claudia Raia’s sponsored post cost the brand BRL 250,000, an amount considered above what the company is used to paying other celebrities, considering that the news was quite unexpected and could bring great engagement. The test shown by Claudia in the ad costs R$ 50.00 on average in pharmacies. She earned the equivalent of 5,000 tests sold.

The bet worked: the post garnered more than 1 million likes in 20 hours, and exceeded 30,000 comments.

Names like Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima, Sabrina Sato, Gabriela Pugliesi, and Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza, also announced their pregnancy in partnership with Clear Blue. Usually, the “mothers-to-be” look for the brand and negotiate the action, notifying the day that they intend to make the announcement.

The column found that there is a pre-defined value for influencers with medium and high engagement – and also for personalities with great relevance in the media – ranging from R$50,000 to R$300,000, depending on engagement and fame.

When announcing the pregnancy, Claudia Raia said that she called the doctor “crazy” for the suspicion of a pregnancy at that age. Despite the report in a surprised tone, she had already stated that she thought about being a mother again and that she had frozen her eggs.

Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello have been married for three years. The actress was married for 17 years to actor Edson Celulari, with whom she had two children: Enzo and Sophia. The relationship ended in 2010.