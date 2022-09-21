How much does the R$ 150 million savings premium yield?

Caixa Econômica Federal reported that the Mega Sena accumulated again and for the next draw the prize is estimated at BRL 150 million. Contest nº 2.522 takes place next Wednesday, 21st, the same date that the betting ends.

If a lucky person hits the six dozen drawn alone, he can earn good money just by investing his money. Despite having the lowest profitability among fixed income options, savings remains the favorite of Brazilians.

How much does R$150 million in savings yield?

If you apply the Mega-Sena prize in savings, the winner will have his money yielding at 0.5% per month + TR (Referential Rate), which is currently close to zero. This is the percentage offered when the Selic rate is above 8.5% per year, which is the case at the moment.

At the end of the first month, the income would be around R$ 750 thousand. The value is enough to buy a great property in any city in the country or several luxury cars.

How to compete for the prize?

To have a chance to win this jackpot and be able to spend it however you want, the interested party must place a bet until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw. The games are available on Caixa’s lottery website, on the Loterias Caixa app and at accredited lottery agencies.

The simple bet with six tens costs R$ 4.50, but can reach R$ 22.5 thousand for those who want to play with fifteen tens (maximum allowed). The more numbers marked, the greater the chance of winning.

The Mega-Sena draw will be held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, and broadcast live on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.