How to get $50 discount coupons on PayPal?

The customer must use the PayPal coupon until September 30th for purchases of any value in stores in various segments.

Good news for Brazilian consumers. Until the 30th of SeptemberPayPal customers will be able to take advantage of discount coupons from R$25 or R$50 that the institution has made available for redemption. The news drew so much attention that the name “PayPal” was among one of the most talked about topics on Twitter yesterday (18).

PayPal is a digital wallet that allows the customer to make purchases on the internet without having to enter card data every time. If you are interested in the discount coupons offered and want to know how to win, just check out the information below!

PayPal discount coupon

PayPal customers received an email with the details of the promotional campaign valid for purchases of any value. To find out whether or not the person is eligible, the person must click on the links provided and follow the instructions.

According to the promotion rules, discount coupons can be used for cash purchases made during the offer period, using the wallet application as a means of payment. It is not allowed to transfer or exchange the offer for cash or other discounts, products or services

It is worth remembering that it is important that the customer reads the conditions of the promotional campaign, to avoid inconvenience when making purchases with the discount coupon provided by PayPal.

Redeeming PayPal Discount Coupons

In addition to receiving the coupon through the email provided when registering the wallet, people can try to find out whether or not they are eligible by clicking on the following links:

After touching the link, the user simply clicks on “Save offer”, where they will be redirected to log in or create a PayPal account. After this process is completed, the coupon, which must be used until September 30, will already be in the person’s wallet.

PayPal, which already exceeds 250 million active users worldwide, can be used as a means of payment in stores such as Shein, Saraiva, Mercado Livre, Netshoes, Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio, among other establishments in various segments.

