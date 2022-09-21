how to make pix with credit card

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Nubank allows its user to make Pix with a credit card. In this way, it is possible to use the credit card limit to make the transfer, being able to pay the amount in up to twelve installments with interest.

Therefore, after the user enters all the information of the transfer he wants to make, Nubank provides the alternative between using the account balance or the card limit.

In summary, the payment of Pix by credit card is an option for those who need to make a transfer, but do not have enough balance in their account. Thus, instead of using money from the current account, the transfer is carried out using the credit card limit, and the charge is added to the monthly invoice, with the option of installment.

That way, for those who receive the money, nothing changes, as the amount falls into the account instantly, as in any transfer via Pix. However, before using this feature, it is important to plan financially, as the Pix on the credit card has interest and IOF charges.

In short, to make a Pix with your Nubank credit card, just follow the steps below:

Open the Pix area on Nubank;

Select any transfer option;

Choose the contact or scan the QR Code;

Enter the value;

On the payment screen, click on “Choose how to transfer”;

Click on the credit card option;

Choose the number of installments;

On the confirmation screen, confirm the data and see what fees apply to the operation;

Click on “Transfer”;

Enter the password to confirm the payment.

Finally, the transfer amount will be added to your card statement, without taking money from your balance.

Two rates apply to the transaction: interest and the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). While the interest rate is 3.99% per month, the IOF varies between 0.38% and 3.38%.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/Shutterstock.com