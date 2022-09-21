How to Split Android Phone Screen and Use Two Apps at the Same Time | apps

Splitting the screen on Android is a very useful procedure to improve mobile productivity. That’s because the feature allows you to use two apps at the same time, splitting them on the screen. That way, you can type in Notepad while checking your email, for example, eliminating the need to switch between tabs. The function is available on different models of cell phones with the Google operating system, such as Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi. For this reason, the way to activate it may vary. Also, to use it, you need to have your operating system updated to above Android 9. See below how to split the screen of Android phones.

Android allows you to split the screen and use two apps at the same time

How do I know if my cell phone has the function?

Most phones with Android 7 or higher have the function available. To find out which version of your smartphone, go to “Settings” and look for “Over the Phone”. In the area, you will be able to see what level of update the operating system is at. If necessary, install the new version on “Software update”.

What can it be useful for? How is the division done?

The function can be useful for those who want to use two applications at the same time. It is possible, for example, to watch a YouTube video while replying to messages on WhatsApp; or even use the calendar for support while working on a spreadsheet. In general, the split separates two apps in equal sizes on the screen – either vertically, in portrait format, or horizontally, in landscape format.

However, if you prefer, you can customize the size of each window – just move the dividing line between them. The system reduces the visibility area of ​​the applications so that both fit in the same space, but, if you want, you can scroll the screen and view the pages in full.

Splitting the screen is an option to view and use two apps at the same time

It is worth mentioning, however, that not all apps support this type of adjustment – gaming apps, for example, which usually take up the entire screen, may not work in the split system. In addition, the feature can also consume more phone battery by using two applications in the foreground.

How to split screen on Android?

The steps to use the function may vary depending on the mobile phone brand. On Samsung, for example, you can activate the tool by opening the two apps you want to use, returning to the home screen and tapping the three vertical bars button. Then press and hold the app icon and tap “Open in split screen mode”. Then select the other app.

On Motorola, have the two desired apps open. Go to the tab switcher, press and drag it to the top of the screen. Then select the second app and place it below the first app.

If you want to do the procedure in Xiaomi, open the tab of recently closed tabs, press and hold the one you want to use and tap on the symbol of two horizontal dashes, representing the split screen. Then, select the second app and tap it to open it in the other part of the screen.

