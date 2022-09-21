How will the fortunes of the royal family be divided after the death of Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ended last Monday, the 19th, and members of the royal family are preparing for a restructuring of the throne and finances. Billions of reais in properties belonging to the british monarchy will change owners.

THE fortune it includes counties, duchies, lands, castles, jewels and other goods dating back to 1337. The properties include offices in London, sports stadiums, a prison and even the right to exploit the UK’s ocean floor.

Most have their succession rules defined. King Charles III inherits a percentage of the income of the largest investment entity linked to the monarchy, the Crown Estate, and the Duchy of Lancaster. The latter brings together £653m (£3.9bn) in assets such as Lancaster Castle and rural land.

William, his eldest son, inherits the Duchy of Cornwall and the title of Prince of Wales from his father, first in the line of succession. Valued at £1bn, his portfolio includes Dartmoor Prison and London’s Oval Cricket Stadium.

Royal duchies and Crown assets total about R$109 billion (about £18.2 billion) in assets and over the last decade have appreciated by an average of 70%, according to Bloomberg data. The move reflects the high price of land in the island nation.

The Crown’s estate was established in 1760 and has around £17 billion in assets. The most famous are Regent Street, one of London’s most famous and sophisticated shopping streets, and the toy store Hamleys.

Jewelry, art and subsidy

The ownership of the Crown Jewels and the Royal Art Collection, which cannot be sold, also passes to the new monarch.

Charles III is exempt from inheritance tax on the personal wealth he will receive from his mother. The Queen’s net worth is around $400 million (£2 billion) including the residence in Balmoral, Scotland where she passed away.

Another source of income for the new king is the sovereign subsidy, which is set at £86.3m (R$517m) for March 2023. employees.

“The real question is whether there is really an economic advantage for the UK, given the cost of supporting the royal family,” says David Haigh, chief executive of consultancy Brand Finance.