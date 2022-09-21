HPV vaccine: understand why boys and girls should be immunized – 09/20/2022

Incorporated in a staggered manner into the Unified Health System (SUS) in 2014, the vaccine that protects against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is applied even before adolescence because it is more favorable for immunization to be carried out before the onset of sexual life. It is used in more than one hundred countries, including Brazil, as a strategy to prevent and reduce diseases caused by the virus, such as cancers of the cervix, vulva, vagina, anal region, penis, mouth and throat. Another benefit is decreasing the occurrence of genital warts, known as condyloma.

On September 13, the federal government expanded the group that can take the immunizing agent. Until then, the vaccine was only available to girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years. With the change, vaccination is now applied permanently to the target audience between 9 and 14 years of age, regardless of gender.

In São Paulo, vaccination began on Monday, 19. According to the Health Department of São Paulo, the expansion of the age group aims to increase vaccination coverage for extremely important immunizers.

In the city, for example, vaccination coverage last year for the male population, between 11 and 14 years old, was 57.67%, and for the female population, between 9 and 14 years old, it was 68.41%. Both rates are below what is recommended by the National Immunization Program (PNI), whose goal is 80% vaccination coverage.

Learn more about the virus:

What is HPV?

Virus transmitted through sexual intercourse or direct contact with infected skin or mucous membranes, HPV is responsible for almost all cases of cervical cancer, for more than 90% of cases of anal cancer and for 63% of cancers of the penis, as well as part of other types of tumors, such as those of the throat, vulva and vagina.

What is now foreseen in the National Immunization Program (PNI)?

Under the Unified Health System (SUS), immunization against HPV was only provided for girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years. With the change, vaccination started to be applied to everyone in the age group between 9 and 14 years of age, regardless of gender. The expansion was announced by the federal government on September 13 of this year, and was later adopted by Brazilian states and municipalities. It is available in two doses, with an interval of six months between the first and the second application.

However, the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm) continues to recommend the application of three doses. “The first dose at 9 years of age, the second dose after two months and the third dose should be given six months after the first dose. The National Immunization Program recommends only two doses in the public network, with the initial dose and the second dose after six months, based on studies of effectiveness and efficacy with a reduced dose schedule”, explains Lorena de Castro Diniz, coordinator of the Scientific Department of Immunization of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (Asbai).

When did immunization begin in São Paulo?

SMS informs that, since Monday, boys aged 9 and 10 are able to receive the vaccine against HPV permanently. Until then, the immunization was restricted to boys aged 11 to 14 years and girls aged 9 to 14 years.

“The vaccine against HPV should ideally be applied as early as possible for greater production of antibodies that will protect those who take it from cancers that could occur in the future”, says Melissa Palmieri, physician at the Epidemiological Surveillance Department.

Who else can get the vaccine?

People living with HIV/AIDS, transplants of solid organs, bone marrow and cancer patients, all between 9 and 26 years of age, can also receive the immunizer free of charge. For these patients, three doses are given, with intervals of two and six months after the first one.

How important is it for boys and girls to be vaccinated against HPV between the ages of 9 and 14?

According to the coordinator of the Scientific Department of Immunization at Asbai, the vaccine is recommended for children and adolescents between 9 and 14 years of age because it is proven that in this age group there is greater immunogenicity, that is, an increase in the formation of neutralizing antibodies against this virus. “In addition, there is a chance that these children have not yet had contact with the virus, providing prior prevention against it”, she adds.

Gustavo Adolpho de Oliveira, specialist in gynecological endoscopy and gynecological oncology at Hospital Leforte Unidade Liberdade, reinforces that vaccination is essential. “How to prevent the transmission of the virus in girls and boys. In this way, we will be able to increase the range of vaccinated patients and, with that, the lesions caused by HPV will have a smaller impact on the incidence. The greater the amount of vaccination, the less cases of cervical cancer, for example, we will see in the future, which is the most important. In Brazil, it is the second type of gynecological cancer, second only to breast cancer”, he said.

Is expanding the age group important?

“This expansion of immunization against HPV in boys from 9 years of age is very important. Contrary to what many people think, the virus is not only associated with cervical cancer, but for boys the risk is imminent due to the incidence of cancer of the penis, anus, pharynx, throat and warts, diseases caused by HPV”, explains Lorena.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yup. There are few side effects. It may give you a little fever and pain at the application site. Efficacy reaches 98% protection for children who have received the complete vaccination schedule according to age group.

Quadrivalent vaccination offers protection against four subtypes of the HPV viruses, most responsible for the formation of warts and types of cancer of the penis, anus, pharynx and throat.

What is the number of people infected with HPV in Brazil and in the world?

Also according to the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that Brazil has at least 10 million people infected with the Human Papillomavirus and that, every year, 700,000 new cases of the infection appear. Worldwide, about 105 million people are positive for HPV 16 or 18.

Who did not take it in childhood can be immunized later?

Oliveira adds that patients who have already had contact with HPV have requested the use of the vaccine. “We have been prescribing in the last year to older patients who are already sexually active and who have positive HPV or even HPV lesions. What we have observed is that these patients – between 25 and 35 years old – who take the vaccine have decreased HPV levels . I prescribe and take in the private network”, he reinforced.