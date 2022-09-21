Hybrid power plant opens in Roraima

The plant has an installed capacity of 17.9 MW and is the first in the country to combine vegetable oil and biomass. The inputs are obtained from the processing of palm oil.

Brasil Biofuels (BBF) started the first phase of its hybrid power plant located in São João da Baliza, in the state of Roraima. The plant has an installed capacity of 17.9 MW, divided into two generating units, received R$ 166 million in investments and is the first in the country to combine vegetable oil and biomass. The inputs are obtained from the processing of palm oil.

The plant was made possible in the first energy auction of the isolated systems, carried out by the government in 2019 to supply energy to Boa Vista and the surroundings of the state capital, the only one that is not yet interconnected to the Brazilian electrical system.

Roraima is still waiting for the construction of a transmission line that will depart from Manaus and that faces impasses in the environmental licensing. “We know the potential, that’s why we made possible a power generation project that was renewable and independent, with resources from the region itself”, said Milton Steagall, president of the BBF.

After Venezuela suspended the supply of electricity to the State through the guri line, the federal government held the auction, the first exclusive for isolated systems, in order to supply the State’s energy needs with renewable generation, in place of thermal, polluting, with high fuel costs and risks to energy security – fuel is transported by trucks, subject to road conditions and even eventualities, such as a truck driver strike.

Palm use

One of the main agents in the biofuels market, BBF bets on the modality to optimize the use of palm, one of the raw materials for the production of biodiesel. The company estimates that the plant will avoid the consumption of 43 million liters of diesel oil per year in the state and the emission of about 100 thousand tons of carbon a year into the atmosphere.

By becoming a biodiesel producer and entering the thermoelectric generation market, BBF adopted a vertical business model, in which it produces the raw material, transforms it into fuel and supplies the thermoelectric plants, without depending on suppliers. The strategy protects the company from changes in fuel prices.

The hybrid thermal plant, by the way, is located in the same city where the company started operations, with palm plantations, in 2008, and where it maintains its headquarters.

“With this new thermoelectric plant, we will have the complete cycle in our operation: we plant, harvest, crush the fruit, produce biofuels and generate electricity and, from now on, we will transform the resulting biomass into energy and dispose of it properly and productively. part of the waste from our operation. It’s a completely sustainable model,” said Steagall. Biofuel production and biomass processing will demand 80 direct jobs.

BBF has a fleet of 38 thermoelectric plants located in the states of Amazonas, Acre, Rondônia and Roraima, 25 of which are in operation, including São João da Baliza, and another 13 are under implementation, totaling 177 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity.

To meet the demand of the plants, BBF has a cultivated area of ​​around 68 thousand hectares, a large part of this area located in Pará, with production of approximately 200 thousand tons of vegetable oil per year. In addition to the thermoelectric plants, BBF has four crushing units, three of which are for palm and one for soy, in addition to a biodiesel industry.

In addition to these businesses, BBF is looking to produce green diesel (hydrotreated vegetable oil, HVO) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Both biofuels will be produced in a biorefinery under construction in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, in partnership with Vibra Energia, which will be responsible for marketing the products. Source: Valor Econômico